Historically, PR and communications pros have had nominal input in corporate brand development – if any at all. That has to change. And it has changed for some brands – who understand that corporate communications and reputation management is central to – and even drives that process. But far too often, companies bring in PR partners at the last minute, right before their brand launch.
The three leaders who joined for this Padilla-hosted podcast share solid and tactical counsel on just what PR uniquely brings to the table.
Sarah Robertson, VP of comms and CSR at Purdue Pharma, shares deep insights from her unique perspective leading comms at a company amidst a transition. Essentially, hers is a branding and rebranding job simultaneously.
Kirstie Foster, SVP of marcomms at CHS, discusses the challenges of messaging for a large cooperative in agribusiness, a crucial sector that is misunderstood and underappreciated. In the process, she elaborates on how her background in varied industries has helped inform her efforts at her current organization, including an increasing focus on the employee brand.
“Brand has always been about promise of experience,” says Padilla president Matt Kucharski. He elaborates eloquently throughout the conversation on how what constitutes that “experience” has changed so much. In doing so, he, along with his co-panelists, helps redefine what “brand” actually is to various key stakeholders.
“In comms, we’re not boosting the brand. We’re helping transform the brand.” That comment from Kucharski exemplifies why strategic comms not only deserves a seat at the table when it comes to corporate branding, it merits a head seat.
And in terms of how comms needs to evolve its understanding of how the consumer experience is constantly changing, Foster shares this quote from author John le Carre: “A desk is a dangerous place from which to view the world.”
So many brilliant ideas shared by our three experts during this podcast moderated by PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome and encourage you to listen in.