Business Roundtable names Michael Steel SVP of communications

WASHINGTON: Business Roundtable has named Michael Steel as SVP of communications, effective next month.

Steel will report to Joshua Bolten, CEO and president of Business Roundtable, a CEO trade body whose members lead U.S. companies with 20 million employees and more than $9 trillion in annual revenues.

In his new role, Steel will lead the organization's external communications strategy and message development, media relations, digital engagement and marketing functions.

"Steel is a highly respected communicator who has broad experience in government and the private sector," Bolten said in a statement. "He will bring deep expertise and strategic insight to the Roundtable’s mission of promoting a thriving U.S. economy and expanded opportunity for all Americans."

Steel is stepping into the role after Jessica Boulanger left her position as EVP of public affairs at Business Roundtable at the end of September.

Steel is currently a partner at Hamilton Place Strategies, where he has worked since 2016. Before that, he spent almost 20 years on Capitol Hill in various communications roles, including press secretary for Speaker of the House John Boehner, communications director for Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Republican Policy Committee and press secretary for Reps. Jim McCrery and John Shadegg.

Other executive changes happening at Business Roundtable next month include the promotion of EVP for policy Kristen Silverberg to president and COO. Bolten is remaining as CEO, while current COO Marcus Peacock is retiring.