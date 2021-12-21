New DCMS-backed body to promote UK film and more hires PR agency

ScreenUK, set up by the UK Global Screen Fund, launched this month. The Fund, which offers money to help boost international development and distribution opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector, is financed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the British Film Institute (BFI).

Premier is to deliver a PR and social campaign for ScreenUK, launched digitally and rolling out internationally over the coming months. The agency's brief is to activate the brand strategy through a range of events and activities, supported by UK talent, for international audiences, running alongside an integrated social media campaign.

Reporting to the BFI, creative agency Music developed the brand strategy, digital platform and launch campaign. Both agencies were hired following competitive pitches.

Lawrence Francis, executive director at Premier, said: “We believe that the UK really is the home of the most innovative, creative and groundbreaking screen creativity, fuelled by a unique culture of diversity, rule-breaking and boundless ambition to challenge audience preconceptions.

“All of the team at Premier are thrilled to be involved with the launch of ScreenUK as the new promotional brand for the best talent the UK has to offer. We look forward to bringing to the project our specialist expertise and understanding of the film, TV and gaming industries, working with our long-term friends at the BFI to celebrate an industry that punches well above its weight on a global scale.”

Total Media is to deliver a paid advertising campaign alongside the activities. All three agencies will report to the BFI in-house team, led by director of press and PR, Judy Wells; director of industry and international, Neil Peplow; head of the UK Global Screen Fund, Denitsa Yordanova; and UK Global Screen Fund communications consultant Anna Highet.

Wells said: “The extensive global research shaped how the new brand was developed, giving us valuable insights into how influential the UK film, TV and video games sectors are on the global stage. With ScreenUK we have a huge opportunity to build on this reputation and show the full breadth, diversity and innovation we can offer to audiences. I am delighted that we are working with Music and Premier. They have the collective energy and experience to deliver real impact as we start to activate the campaign internationally.”