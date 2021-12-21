Gin brand Warner’s hires agency for PR and social

Following its contract win, consumer agency Cow PR will also focus on Warner’s 0% Botanic Garden Spirits. Mark Perkins and Matt Wilcock will lead the PR work, with Jack Clothier and Henry Streeten heading social.

Krystyna Threlfall, brand manager at Warner’s, said: “Cow impressed us with their drinks expertise and shared ambition to shake-up the gin sector.

“We issued two separate briefs for PR and social, to which Cow came back with an integrated strategic approach, platform and tactics built around the high-quality craft and the British countryside which chimed exactly with our vision for the future.”

Warner’s previously handled PR and social in-house, but sought external partners to help amplify the brand and its new positioning.

Perkins, creative director at Cow, said: “From the outset, there was very much a meeting of minds – independent, ambitious, people-first and refusing to cut corners in our work – and we are excited on what we can do together in 2022 and beyond.”

Cow's other wins this year include The Luna Cinema, with the agency hired earlier this year to handle an expansive brief covering media relations, creative, influencer relations and corporate profiling. Asda and Metro Bank are among its other clients.