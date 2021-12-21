PRCA MENA reveals regional awards finalists

Finalists in this year’s 3Gem-sponsored PRCA MENA awards for the finest campaigns and work produced by communications teams and individuals in the Middle East and North Africa include:

Gambit Communications – Communicating the Ferrari Lifestyle at the Ferrari Lounge, in the Best Integrated Campaign category

Acorn Strategy’s work with the National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), for Best PR Campaign: Media Relations

ASDA’A BCW’s #PlayItForward campaign – Saudi’s bid to host the AFC Asia Cup 2027, for Best PR Campaign: Influencer Relations.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

Judges include: Loretta Ahmed, chief executive, MEA, Grayling; Shane Dolan, managing director, FTI Consulting; and Ozge Uzun, president, Lobby PR.

Hayley Clements, general manager, PRCA MENA, said: “Despite the obvious difficulties faced by many within the PR and communications community over the last few years, the high standard of award entries is testament to the resilience and growth within our region.

“These awards truly recognise innovative PR and communications work, and we have seen some incredible campaigns across the MENA region. We look forward to celebrating the successes at our awards ceremony next year.”

Earlier this year, PRWeek reported on the winners of the 2020 awards, with Weber Shandwick MENAT taking home the Large Consultancy of the Year Award, while Hill+Knowlton Strategies won the most silverware, with three awards for three different campaigns: Huawei Live Sale, Gamers Without Borders and Instagram #MonthOfGood.

Winners of the 2021 awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on 16 February 2022 in Dubai.