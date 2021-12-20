Propeller hires Getty Images’ Mary Cirincione to lead US expansion

NEW YORK: Propeller Group has named Mary Cirincione as VP, leading the agency's US operations from New York.

Cirincione is charged with driving strategy, service delivery and revenue growth across Propeller’s U.S. client base. Reporting to MD Kieran Kent, she will work to expand the agency's global reach and lead the search for full-time U.S. hires in the next year.

Cirincione has joined Propeller from Getty Images, where she was head of North American PR and led all B-to-B and B-to-C PR strategies for the company. She previously worked with Propeller on several clients' accounts, leading U.S. strategy, as a consultant.

"When Kieran reached out to me this past fall to discuss this new endeavor, things felt like a great fit — ripe with fresh challenges and an awareness that we’ll be building something together,” said Cirincione.

Cirincione is the U.K.-based agency's first full-time U.S. hire, signaling Propeller's goal of further global expansion in 2022. In the last year, the agency has doubled its U.S. fee income with many clients looking for a joint U.K.-U.S. approach to communications.

Propeller’s U.S. client roster includes digital marketing agency Croud, global branding agency Superunion, digital audio advertising platform AdsWizz and global marketing research and effectiveness company System1.

Kent said in a statement that the firm has seen increased demand from international clients for combined U.S. and U.K. assignments as companies try to centralize strategy, messaging and content creation from a central hub.

Before her time at Getty, Cirincione was a journalist and a strategic communications consultant for PR and federal agencies. She has also worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, URS Corporation and ICF International.