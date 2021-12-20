Gilead Sciences promotes Alex Kalomparis

FOSTER CITY, CA: Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has promoted Alex Kalomparis to SVP of public affairs.

Kalomparis stepped into the role last month, reporting to Brett Pletcher, EVP of corporate affairs and general counsel. Kalomparis is planning to relocate from London to California in February for the role.

The last person in the position was Amy Flood, who left the company after 21 years in June to join pharmaceutical company Corcept Therapeutics as chief HR and communications officer.

Kalomparis will serve as a strategic adviser to the leadership team, shape Gilead’s reputation through internal and external communications and lead the public affairs team in all its activities. This includes advancing the company's commitments to corporate philanthropy, patient advocacy, community engagement and Black equity.

“Corporate giving and our partnerships with the patient communities we serve sits under public affairs,” said Kalomparis. “Public affairs is sometimes the voice of the patient at Gilead. So I am making sure our patient groups and communities feel that we are a strong partner for them.”

Gilead develops and advances medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Due to its HIV and viral hepatitis work, the company is well-connected to the LGBTQ+ community.

“As an openly gay man in my late 40s, I have an increased level of empathy for that community because I have been through the late 1980s and early 90s when the HIV pandemic was at its worst,” said Kalomparis. “That level of empathy makes me better at what I do because I feel that I understand the community at a much deeper level.”

Gilead works with PR agencies including MSL, Weber Shandwick, BCW, GCI Health and Edelman, said Kalomparis.

“As we have a new ambition to tell the Gilead story more transparently and proactively, we will look at our agencies and how they can support us and partner with us,” he said.

Kalomparis has worked at Gilead since 2017. He joined as VP of public affairs for EMEA, and since January 2020 has served as Gilead’s VP of international public affairs. In that capacity, he was responsible for corporate communications, internal engagement, therapeutic area communications, patient advocacy and CSR initiatives in 160 countries.

The company is seeking a VP of international public affairs, internally and externally. Sarah Swift, executive director of public affairs for Australia, Canada and Europe, will act as interim head of international public affairs.

Prior to joining Gilead, Kalomparis was director of internal communications, community investment and education outreach at Rolls-Royce. Earlier in his career, he served as Novartis’ global head of excellence and risk communications.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries, with headquarters in Foster City, California. The company posted Q3 revenue of $7.4 billion, up 13% over the year prior, driven by increased demand for Veklury, its antiviral treatment for COVID-19.