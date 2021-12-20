News

Shake Shack offers free fries to holiday travelers facing flight delays

The campaign aims to bring holiday cheer during stressful times.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 1 hour ago

Bummed about a flight cancellation? Shake Shack is hoping a free serving of french fries will help. (Photo credit: Shake Shack).
Bummed about a flight cancellation? Shake Shack is hoping a free serving of french fries will help. (Photo credit: Shake Shack).

Holiday travelers stuck at the airport this year due to a delayed flight need not fear. Shake Shack will save the holiday cheer with free french fries.

From December 22 to December 24, travelers departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City can get free fries in one of Shake Shack’s two airport locations if their flight is delayed or canceled, the burger chain said on Monday.

Travelers in Terminal 4 need only show proof of delay or cancellation on their mobile device to claim a box of Shake Shack’s classic crispy crinkle-cut fries.

Travelers at other U.S. airports can receive free fry vouchers if they post a selfie in front of their departure gate showing delays or cancellations and tag Shake Shack on Instagram.

The campaign aims to provide a bit of cheer during what for many people can be a stressful time, said Shake Shack CMO Jack Livingston.

“At Shake Shack, we have always been focused on creating uplifting experiences for our guests,” he said in a press release. “We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday – the airport.”

To promote the campaign, created by integrated creative and PR agency Confidant, Shake Shack released a promo video with New York-based a cappella group GroundStone performing a Shake Shack version of “Jingle Bells.”

The fast-food brand will follow up with another video capturing the reaction of airport travelers at JFK on December 22 when they find out they scored free fries.

Shake Shack’s Can’t Fly? Have a Fry series could return at other Shake Shack airport locations in 2022. Shake Shack is at 21 airport locations around the world, including 14 in the U.S.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Lara Vandenberg founded the Publicist platform.

Tech Talk with Publicist CEO Lara Vandenberg

Shake Shack offers free fries to holiday travelers facing flight delays

Shake Shack offers free fries to holiday travelers facing flight delays

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Highwire PR hires Jayme Maniatis as health lead

Highwire PR hires Jayme Maniatis as health lead

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way forward’ for holding company model

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way forward’ for holding company model

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets

Just briefly

Just briefly

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

TGIF: Inkhouse to give staffers every other Friday off

TGIF: Inkhouse to give staffers every other Friday off

Elise Eberwein has worked in the industry for 35 years. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

American Airlines EVP of people and global engagement Elise Eberwein to retire