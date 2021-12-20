Boris Johnson’s former deputy press secretary joins Lee Cain's new agency

Lucia Hodgson (pictured) joins Charlesbye as a partner and will advise a range of clients, which include The Premier League, Camelot and the Social Mobility Foundation.

Hodgson had been a special adviser since 2017 in the Commons and the Ministry of Defence, and was later elevated to deputy press secretary after Boris Johnson won the Conservative party leadership contest in August 2019, working on the successful general election campaign and the Government’s COVID-19 response.

Hodgson told PRWeek: “Charlesbye's arrival has been incredibly impressive – already boasting an impressive and ever-growing roster of clients. By fusing together research, data and communications with an unparalleled understanding of the political arena, we give our clients the evidence-based strategies they need to succeed.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join and support the firm as we embark on the next stage of growth. In today’s turbulent economic environment, the expertise and opportunities we provide to clients are more important than ever."

Hodgson's appointment follows that of Oxford University graduate Hannah Haggie, who joined last month as an associate.

Separately, Charlesbye has won a new brief for The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec), a non-profit group founded by tech entrepreneurs that campaigns for policies to support digital startups in the UK. The agency will provide strategic comms advice and strategic support.

News of the win was published this afternoon by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), an independent body that approves all contracts for anyone who previously held senior positions in government.

Cain founded Charlesbye earlier this year, having departed Downing Street last November after about 18 months as comms director.