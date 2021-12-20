Penguin Random House appoints agency to online abuse brief

In a project-based brief, Born Social will be responsible for developing new social guidelines to help Penguin Random House manage increasing levels of hate and abuse directed towards its content online.

The guidelines will equip the publisher's social media teams with practical tools to deal with trolling.

They will also try to support authors who are dealing with similar issues, and they form part of the wider work Penguin is doing to safeguard the mental health of its staff and authors.

Jess Colman, director of comms at Penguin Random House UK, said: “While social media provides us with more opportunity to connect our authors with readers around the world, it also presents us with many challenges.

“The uncomfortable reality is that some of our authors are receiving hateful abuse online, and unfortunately this has risen significantly over the last year or so.”

Ben Tyson, chief executive of Born Social, said: “The world of social media can be an unruly place and today brands are faced with more criticism than ever before in a public arena. We’re delighted to be working with Penguin, to help their teams and authors navigate hate online. We’re also thrilled to have a brand as iconic as the publishing company we all know and love on our books.”