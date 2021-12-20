Splendid appoints first group creative strategy director

During his four years in his previous role as creative strategy director at Splendid Communications, Alex Clough led initiatives for Greggs, Jack Daniel’s, Harvester and Hendrick’s Gin. He has spent a decade at the agency, before which he worked at Lewis PR as a digital strategist.

In his new role, which he takes up immediately, Clough leads creative strategy at both a national and global level for Splendid Communications and Kingdom Collective.

He is responsible for growing strategic and creative capabilities within all areas of the business.

Clough said: “The group role is a very exciting next step for me and presents an opportunity to find exciting new areas for collaboration between agencies and help grow the already impressive client portfolio.”

The appointment is the first new group role for Splendid Collective, following on from announcements earlier in the year signalling expansion plans, which included the appointment of Damon Kelly as chief financial officer in February.

It also follows the agency’s launch last month of Splendid Collective, aiming to build a network of like-minded agencies with a shared vision to produce the most meaningful and effective creative work.

Alec Samways, group chief executive of Splendid Collective, said: “Alex has been a key part of Splendid for nearly 10 years and through that time has proven his expertise, passion and dedication to creative strategy.”