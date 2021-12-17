News

Highwire PR hires Jayme Maniatis as health lead

Highwire’s health clients include iRhythm, Cala Health and Omada Health.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Health lead Jayme Maniatis comes from MSL.

BOSTON: Highwire PR has hired Jayme Maniatis as SVP of healthcare as the agency prioritizes its growing health technology practice.

Maniatis started in the newly created role in early October, reporting to Highwire principal Emily Call Borders. She is based in the firm’s Boston office.

“I am joining an already strong health leadership team and will be helping them to take the practice to the next level,” said Maniatis. “We are looking at strategic partnerships as well as acquisitions of talent and potentially agencies as well.”

The Highwire health team has 20 staffers and is hiring at all levels, she said. 

Most recently, Maniatis was SVP of MSL’s healthcare practice for 10 years. 

“We thank [Maniatis] for her contributions during her decade-long tenure at MSL and we wish her well in her new role,” an MSL spokesperson told PRWeek.

Before that, Maniatis worked at Schwartz Communications for 15 years.

Highwire health clients include iRhythm, a digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care; Cala Health, a bioelectronic medicine company; and Omada Health, which helps people with chronic conditions achieve long-term improvements in their health. 

Highwire’s 2020 revenue was $24.2 million, up 23% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

