Pitch Update: Penguin Random House, ScreenUK, Warner’s Distillery and more

ScreenUK – the new Government and industry-backed brand to showcase UK film, TV, animation and video games globally – has appointed Premier for the digital launch of an international PR and social campaign, to be rolled out in 2022.

Penguin Random House has hired Born Social, following a competitive pitch process, to help tackle online abuse against its authors and social media managers.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the tourism body for the destination on Florida’s west coast, has appointed Rooster as its integrated PR and marketing agency across the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, following a competitive pitch process.

Xala, a new development on the west coast of Mexico featuring three hotels and more than 75 homes, has appointed brand-building, comms and analytics agency Boldspace to lead its global PR strategy.

Cow PR has been appointed by Warner’s Distillery to focus on its core range and attract new audiences.

Pinot & Picasso, the Australian group that offers bring-your-own-wine painting sessions, has appointed Play PR to launch the business in the UK.

Curzon PR has started working with the Millennium Technology Prize and international children’s charity Right to Play. It will handle media relations and owned media for the €1m prize, and oversee media relations for Right to Play, with a particular focus on its 'Save her seat' campaign.