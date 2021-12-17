Just briefly

People moves

CHICAGO

Aisle Rocket has hired Steve Slivka as chief experience officer.

TORONTO

Canadian PR and integrated communications agency Talk Shop Media has added Robin Gill to the firm’s leadership team.

NEW YORK

NBCUniversal has hired Jen Friedman to lead global communications, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Finn Partners has hired Victoria Petrock as vice president, senior content strategist.

FALLS CHURCH, VA

Strategy and communications consultancy Pinkston has hired Brooke Hempell as senior vice president.

Account wins

ORLANDO

Kalera, a sustainable vertical farming company, has selected Lambert & Co. as its public relations and investor relations agency of record.

BOSTON

United Natural Foods, the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, has named 360PR+ as public relations agency of record.

HOBOKEN

Esports Entertainment Group has tapped KCSA Strategic Communications to lead public relations and media initiatives.