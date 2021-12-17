News

Just briefly

People moves, account wins and other comms news.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 5 hours ago

Just briefly

People moves 

CHICAGO
Aisle Rocket has hired Steve Slivka as chief experience officer. 

TORONTO
Canadian PR and integrated communications agency Talk Shop Media has added Robin Gill to the firm’s leadership team. 

NEW YORK
NBCUniversal has hired Jen Friedman to lead global communications, according to the Hollywood Reporter

Finn Partners has hired Victoria Petrock as vice president, senior content strategist.

FALLS CHURCH, VA 
Strategy and communications consultancy Pinkston has hired Brooke Hempell as senior vice president. 

Account wins 

ORLANDO
Kalera, a sustainable vertical farming company, has selected Lambert & Co. as its public relations and investor relations agency of record. 

BOSTON
United Natural Foods, the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, has named 360PR+ as public relations agency of record. 

HOBOKEN 
Esports Entertainment Group has tapped KCSA Strategic Communications to lead public relations and media initiatives. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way forward’ for holding company model

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way forward’ for holding company model

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets

Just briefly

Just briefly

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

TGIF: Inkhouse to give staffers every other Friday off

TGIF: Inkhouse to give staffers every other Friday off

Elise Eberwein has worked in the industry for 35 years. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

American Airlines EVP of people and global engagement Elise Eberwein to retire

Chris Noth at the premiere of And Just Like That this month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor

When return to office becomes return to home: What Ford, Google and others are telling employees as Omicron surges

When return to office becomes return to home: What Ford, Google and others are telling employees as Omicron surges

We lost one of the good ones this year in Story Worldwide's Simon Kelly.

Say it loud: PR is an impact business

Oil companies who are not transforming their businesses fast enough should look elsewhere for PR help, says one agency CEO. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why my agency won’t serve as an AOR for oil companies