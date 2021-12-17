Tesco, Mondelēz, BT, BA – account wins of the year

Ogilvy PR and Tin Man Communications both registered a significant win in November when they secured accounts with Cadbury owner Mondelēz, following a five-month review that involved multiple stages and several agencies. It also meant the client parted ways with Golin after nine years. PRWeek understands Ogilvy PR's brief encompasses issues management and reputation support for the Cadbury brand – the account is rumoured to be worth in the high six figures. Tin Man was hired to work on the baked snacks category, including Oreos; its brief includes creative campaigns and running the press office.

Tesco reappointed Teneo to handle a wide-ranging account following an extensive search process, PRWeek revealed in July. Teneo was up against Portland and Edelman in the final round for the brief, which covers chief executive and executive advisory, strategy and planning, corporate, financial and brand communications, ESG, sustainability and community, issues management, campaigns and employer brand. The reappointment was welcome news at the UK arm of Teneo. The global business had undergone a turbulent couple of months after former chief executive Declan Kelly admitted acting inappropriately at a charity event. In other Tesco news, the supermarket group's banking arm hired Teamspirit as its consumer PR agency as Tesco Bank decided a more consumer focus was required.

Staying with supermarkets, Asda entered into a new roster model partnership for its brand PR that involves two agencies: Cow PR and Leeds-based Finn. The agencies were hired to work with the Asda PR team on a project basis throughout the year. It follows a comms restructure in which Asda brought its consumer press office in-house – adding new press office manager and senior press officer roles to its communications team.

The Academy and CCgroup were awarded arguably the most prestigious telco accounts in the UK, as PRWeek reported in March. The Academy won a “six-figure brief” for BT, while CCgroup was appointed by the firm to support network-focused communications on behalf of its consumer brand EE mobile network.

FTSE 100-listed aerospace engineering group Meggitt appointed Pagefield to handle a public affairs brief, the agency announced in October. Meggitt, which uses FTI Consulting as its retained financial PR adviser, tasked Pagefield with providing strategic counsel and public affairs support during a potential acquisition by the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (a deal was accepted by Parker-Hannifin shareholders this month).

This summer Puma appointed MSL as its retained strategic comms partner following a seven-way competitive pitch. The big brief included overseeing all UK media relations, reputation management, brand awareness, product launches and influencer campaigns to drive brand and commercial results through Puma’s earned and influence channels.

Also this summer, Southern Comfort appointed The Academy as its lead agency for the UK, following a competitive pitch. The remit includes experiential, content, influencer and publicity work. Incumbent agency M&C Saatchi Talk declined to re-pitch, telling PRWeek it was a "heritage client" from before the agency's formation last year via the merger of M&C Saatchi PR and Talk.Global.

Dr Oetker, the international food manufacturer famed for its pizzas, desserts and bakery products, has handed FleishmanHillard a big slice of its new account aimed at helping revamp the client's master brand and promote its sub-brands. The PR agency was given the brief as part of an Omnicom win – sister Omnicom ad agency Adam & Eve/DDB was appointed lead global creative agency. The news was announced earlier this month, following a pitch that started way back in February.

W Communications was appointed as the US PR agency for British Airways following a competitive pitch, PRWeek reported last month. W has been working with the airline to support its efforts to bring passengers back to flying following the disruption caused by the pandemic. It was a significant win, given W only opened its first transatlantic office virtually in January.

Cirkle announced a big win in December, in the form of paint and coatings giant AkzoNobel. The agency won a brief to provide PR and social media comms across all its UK brands after a competitive pitch process. Cirkle joins the Dulux owner's incumbent creative agencies BBH and Redwood BBDO, and media agencies MediaCom and Mediahub.