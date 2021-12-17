Belle PR appoints managing director

Megan Davies (pictured) has been at the agency – which specialises in entertainment, lifestyle and charity comms – since 2017. She has fronted campaigns for the charity Action for Children and worked alongside medical experts including media personality Dr Dawn Harper and dentist Dr Richard Marques.

Davies, 28, was a finalist in the Young Game-Changer of the Year category of the PRWeek UK Awards 2021. Prior to joining Belle PR, she held positions at Calacus, UKTV and Ralph Lauren.

Charlotte Tobin, founder and chief executive of Belle PR, said: “Megan’s passion and commitment to the PR industry is second to none. This is reflected by her unrivalled results and rapid growth.

“Her professional progression at Belle PR has been nothing short of outstanding, as is her unique combination of talent, intelligence and humility.

“Megan is truly representative of a new generation of game-changing publicists and businesswomen. She proves that with unparalleled levels of hard work, peer collaboration and admirable values, you can get to the very top."

Davies said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be promoted to the managing director of Belle PR. Charlotte has trusted me implicitly and given me responsibility from day one. She has allowed me to put my own stamp on the company, lead on global accounts and join her in using our communications skillset to make positive change.

“I’m excited to enter 2022 as MD and look forward to what’s ahead for the company, clients and the team as a whole."

Tobin, who was included in PRWeek's 30 Under 30 for 2017, founded Belle PR in 2014, having worked at agencies The CAN Group and EdenCancan.