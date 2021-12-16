Madison Square Garden Entertainment selects Deirdre Latour to head communications

NEW YORK: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has hired Deirdre Latour as EVP and chief communications officer.

Latour starts in the role on January 3. She succeeds Kimberly Kerns, who made the decision to leave the same role earlier this year. Kerns’ last day is December 31.

Latour will be a member of the executive management team and oversee all external communications and public relations activities across MSG Entertainment’s portfolio of assets, as well as Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, which includes the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, a company statement said.

Specifically, Latour will be responsible for leading all communications functions, including public relations activities for venues, live entertainment and productions, and sports teams; financial reporting; issues management; and other corporate matters. She will be charged with directing the development and execution of effective strategies that advance the companies’ key priorities, strengthen its brands and protect its assets.

Additionally, Latour will provide senior counsel to ensure that all activities support key business objectives and will serve as chief spokesperson on important press matters.

Last month, Latour resigned from her post as president of Edelman's New York office. Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne and VP of corporate affairs Dave Samson are serving as interim co-leads of the New York office as the firm searches for a replacement.

Latour joined Edelman in September 2020 from Pearson, where she had served as chief corporate affairs since the start of 2019.

Before that, she worked at General Electric from 2004 to 2018, most recently as VP, chief communications officer and senior adviser.

Earlier in her career, Latour worked at Edelman for six years, as well as Porter Novelli.

Latour has been a member of PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2017.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. presents or hosts a broad array of events in its collection of venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian.

The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia.