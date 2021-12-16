OnePitch adds more media relations tools

SAN DIEGO: OnePitch, a PR pitching platform, is releasing a slew of tools for users that increase its contact management capabilities.

Among these tools is an email analytics function, which will allow OnePitch users to gain a detailed understanding of which pitches have been opened by journalists. In addition to open rates, PR pros can see which links journalists clicked on within the pitch itself.

OnePitch is also adding a follow-up function that will allow users to send additional emails via the platform. However, this function will only be available three days after an initial pitch was sent, based on the feedback OnePitch received from journalists.

The final new tool is a journalist activity timeline and notes capability. OnePitch users can use this function to more easily keep track of the interactions they've had with a given journalist, including which pitches they've sent to the individual, which media lists the individual is featured on, email clicks and email responses. This will all appear on the user profile as well as on the sent and lists pages.

This will allow PR pros to closer track conversations, prep them to send relevant follow-up messages, and act like a CRM where they can view activity and conversations, the company said in a statement.

OnePitch offers users information to help them identify the best journalists with whom to share a news release. Based on the content of the pitch, PR pros are provided with a curated list of journalists, along with a score for the pitch they have submitted to the platform. Users can also create media lists and send pitches directly through OnePitch.