Is Omicron’s surge spurring you to cancel in-person events?

Planned in-person events are being canceled once again due to COVID-19 variants Delta and Omicron.

This week, it was announced that the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, one of biopharma’s biggest investor gatherings, will now be held online only “out of an abundance of caution.” The event was scheduled to be held in-person on January 10-13, 2022.

Meanwhile, some universities and school districts have also moved classes and activities online. And several high-profile shows on Broadway have canceled performances, citing virus cases among the cast or crew. Additionally, infections have also hit major sports leagues, leading to postponed games.

The good news is that new laboratory studies indicate that vaccines, and especially boosters, may protect against the worst outcomes of the Omicron variant.

Do you think events need to go virtual again?