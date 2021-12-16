Aldi saves sprouts, Bolt from the blue, Chris Rea driving home (in a Mini) – Campaigns round-up

Virgin Media, ‘Living room of the future’

Virgin Media has joined forces with Usain Bolt to surprise a megafan with a one-to-one gaming experience by appearing as a 4K hologram – giving the illusion of being in the same room. The sprinting legend, stationed in a secret location, was beamed into a 4K hologram device to the surprise of superfan Alex Jianroran. The hologram technology was powered by Virgin Media O 2 ’s gigabit broadband speeds.

Research for the campaign found 60 per cent of Britons cite gaming as their new favourite way of communicating, with 40 per cent preferring to game against friends via hologram than in person.

Aldi, 'Save Our Sprouts’

Supermarket chain Aldi is working with celebrity hypnotist Paul McKenna to create the world’s first mass online hypnosis – to convert the UK's 15m sprout-haters into sprout-lovers this Christmas.

The 10-minute ‘Save Our Sprouts’ trance video hopes to save up to 130m sprouts from the bin on Christmas Day. In the video, McKenna aims to help viewers create positive associations to the mini brassicas, eradicating previous fears and apprehension regarding sprout consumption. New research by Aldi found 23 per cent of the nation identify as 'sprout-haters' – this rises to 41 per cent among 18- to 24-year-olds. Clarion worked on the campaign.

Aldi launches ‘UK’s cheapest Champagne bar’

In a separate campaign by Clarion, Aldi ran ‘the UK’s cheapest Champagne bar’ at St Christopher’s Place in London’s West End from 8-12 December, where it sold its Veuve Monsigny Champagne for £2.33 a glass. A video showed punters' surprise at being told the range is from Aldi.

Green Flag, Little Tikes collaboration

Breakdown assistance and roadside recovery provider Green Flag has partnered toy brand Little Tikes to launch Little Green Flag. This is a service through which Green Flag recovers Little Tikes Cozy Coupes (the red and yellow ride-in toy car) that their owners have outgrown, taking them to be recycled, fitted with new wheels and donated to children’s charity The Toy Project. The charity will then give the refurbished toys to disadvantaged schools, nurseries and families in time for Christmas. Frank PR is behind the campaign.

Guide Dogs, e-scooters campaign

Tin Man Communications has partnered The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association to raise awareness of the dangers of e-scooters to the visually impaired. The campaign is designed to put pressure on the government regarding safety as it considers legalising private e-scooter use.

As part of the campaign, the agency carried out the first crash-testing for e-scooters in the UK, before heading to London’s ‘e-scooter hotspots’ to raise awareness of the dangers of riding them too fast.

Our new research highlights the danger of badly ridden e-scooters - showing that an e-scooter colliding with a pedestrian at 15.5mph could cause fatal injury ��



We're urging government to crackdown on illegal e-scooters and get a grip on safety �� https://t.co/QKQZQq7WMX pic.twitter.com/d8vjXLsDxd — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) December 10, 2021

UNHCR, 'Wrapped In Kindness'

Wrapping paper designs that express what warmth and kindness means to refugees are the focus of a new campaign for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK. For the charity's winter appeal, agency Shook worked with four designers and artists, the author Max Porter and UNHCR’s refugee artisan initiative MADE51 to create the designs, which are inspired by their stories. The public can text WRAP to 70577 to donate £10 or visit the website for more information. The designs are also being printed in newspapers including The Guardian, The Herald and The I.

Stonewall, the Proud Mistletoe

The video for the new Stonewall campaign features the world’s first rainbow-coloured mistletoe, with gay couples kissing underneath in places where there had been homophobic attacks in order to reclaim the spaces. Ogilvy is behind the campaign, which has been launched in partnership with the Gay Times and features the song 'Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight' By Joey Ramone.

Roland DG, 'Dress release'

Digital printing brand Roland DG has created what's billed as the world’s first 'dress release' – a press release printed onto a dress. It uses the firm's new textile printer, the Texart XT-640S-F. The dress was created in two fashion capitals: designed and sewn in London, and printed in Milan. Roland DG collaborated with designer Fabia Goff, who has previously worked with UK brands such as John Lewis and Laura Ashley, to create the pattern.

Grenfell United, #DemandCharges

Grenfell United has marked the four-and-a-half-year anniversary of the devastating 14 June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire with a campaign by Who Wot Why.

#DemandCharges is a shift in tone from the previous #DemandChange work, with Grenfell United putting pressure on the Metropolitan Police to charge the companies it claims are responsible for the tower-block fire. Who Wot Why used evidence from the Grenfell Inquiry and turned it into placards for a silent walk protest on Tuesday (14 December). It has also released a film, directed by Tom Cockram and Conrad Swanston, featuring bereaved family members. The public is being encouraged to share it on social media.

Flow Creative’s animated film for Hope for Justice

Manchester-based agency Flow Creative has made an animated film for the international charity Hope for Justice – a global non-profit that aims to end human trafficking and modern slavery – as part of its annual Christmas appeal. The film tells the story of Emily, a survivor of human trafficking.

Mini reimagines Chris Rea's ‘Driving Home for Christmas’

Mini has created a new video for Chris Rea’s song Driving Home for Christmas – reimagined as Driving Home for Christmas (In a Mini), including Mini drivers from around the world and Rea himself.

The singer never intended to write a Christmas hit and the song was not originally intended to be released as a single; therefore no music video was produced for it at the time. So Mini created its own with the star.

Heura festive pop-up

Nudge PR has launched a pop-up with plant-based meat replacement brand Heura, with 5,000 free plant-based Christmas sandwiches being handed out from the store on London’s Charing Cross Road. The campaign was designed by the agency to help the Spanish brand to tap into British traditions.

This, 'This found a lovely village called Quorn'

Plant-based meat alternative brand This has sponsored an English village called Quorn as part of an in-house promotional stunt. The brand's name features on the Leicestershire village's signage, including that of the local bingo hall, the football team Quorn AFC and a pub.

The stunt, to mark Veganuary, is being publicised with a film shared on social media showcasing This branding at various sites across the village, which is where rival meat-free foods brand Quorn is thought to have got its name.

Johnnie Walker whisky to revive social spaces

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker is launching a series of local partnerships with 'cultural changemakers' to revive social spaces in countries around the world, from Colombia to Thailand. The launch of The Walkers programme is the latest chapter in the Johnnie Walker Keep Walking campaign, which launched in October. The campaign has been developed in partnership with Virtue, the creative agency from Vice.

McDonald’s, #ReindeerReady

McDonald’s is releasing a free storybook and audiobook for families entitled Sam and Sparky’s Incredible Christmas. Narrated by singer and presenter Ronan Keating, it can be downloaded from the the fast-food chain's Reindeer Ready Hub. The story follows on from McDonald’s latest Christmas TV advert, ‘Imaginary Iggy’.

The story has been made available to download for free in either audio or ebook format, and printed copies are available for children to choose with their Happy Meal.

WaterAid, 'The girls who turned to water'

WaterAid has launched an animation highlighting how lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities can affect girls' education in countries such as Nepal. The online film depicts girls in a classroom who turn into water and wash away to symbolise how having to walk to collect water keeps them from school. The 90-second spot was created with animation studio Second Home Studios and is being shared across the charity's digital channels.

Shackleton, 'Prudent Lights'

Spanish agency Shackleton has developed Christmas lights that switch on only when the price of electricity is lowest, in a campaign to spotlight the ‘excessive cost’ of electricity in Spain.

Shackleton aims to draw attention to the fact that while the Spanish government has set up time slots with cheaper prices at certain times of the day, people have to be aware of when they are to benefit from the lower cost to use their appliances. The creative agency has therefore created “Prudent Lights” – Christmas lights that turn off at hours when “the Christmas spirit costs you an arm and a leg”, as the slogan says.