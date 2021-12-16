Football Association hires agency for public affairs

Led by director Sue Beeby, a former adviser to Chancellor George Osborne, and senior counsel Paul Harrison, a former Downing Street press secretary, Lexington’s team will partner English football’s governing body to deliver day-to-day public affairs support.

Lexington said that in the coming year, it will provide assistance and advice focusing on The FA’s core objectives, which include boosting grassroots football facilities, promoting women’s and girls’ football, and tackling online abuse.

Rebecca Besalel, senior public affairs manager at The FA, said: “This is a really exciting time for English football, with the recent significant investment in grassroots football facilities and the Women’s Euros being held in this country next year.

“We also have a promising opportunity, via the Online Safety Bill, to tackle the scourge of online discriminatory abuse in football. We’re pleased to bring Lexington on board to help with this work and our other priorities.”

Harrison said: “We’re excited to be starting work with the Football Association at such an important time for our national game, and where there’s a big opportunity in the years ahead to drive further improvements in the health and wellbeing of communities.”

Earlier this year, The FA launched England Football, a brand that aims to inspire grassroots participation in the sport by talking directly to consumers.