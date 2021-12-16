Hill+Knowlton names healthcare managing director for London

Sophie Taylor-Roberts joins H+K London’s Executive Leadership Council and will report to Jessica Walsh, who leads the UK healthcare practice.

A scientist by background, Taylor-Roberts spent more than eight years at Red Consultancy, working with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health-technology and consumer/retail health clients, covering human and animal healthcare at brand and corporate levels.

More recently she worked at Good Relations as executive director, health and wellbeing. Earlier in her career, she had stints at agencies Beattie and Nexus PR.

Simon Whitehead, chief executive of H+K London, said: “Sophie brings such deep and broad healthcare communications experience to our business, and she has a charisma and energy I know our clients will appreciate. The Healthcare team has had another strong year of growth and we are seeing further opportunity into 2022 and beyond at a time when health

and wellness is so clearly in the public eye.”

Taylor-Roberts said: “I’m delighted to join such a strong, passionate and sector-challenging team. As health remains a global priority, the players within our industry have a not only a responsibility, but a great opportunity, to make a positive impact on both the health of humanity and the health of our planet. I look forward to working with Jessica and the team to bring client ambitions for change to life.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email john.harrington@haymarket.com