TDC PR is an international communications consultancy that helps clients across design, innovation, creative and technology, many of which are literally designing the future and shaping the world of tomorrow.
Headquartered in London with a team based across the UK, Europe and USA, TDC’s team includes writers, former journalists, thought leadership specialists and industry communications professionals.
We spoke to Carina Everest, account manager at TDC PR, to find out more about what it’s like to work there.
What I love most about my role is…the team - everyone is incredibly supportive and caring. We also have a great mix of clients that share similar values to us as individuals.
The types of clients I work with are…creative, future-focused, innovative and design driven.
The team culture here is…friendly, positive, uplifting, happy, driven, fun.
An exciting project I’m working on is…UPL - far more than just a design and branding project, but one that delves deeper and is bettering the agriculture industry by supporting the welfare of farmers, whilst providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to change the global industry through programmes and products.
Examples of TDC PR's projects (clockwise, from top left): Wild Deodorant designed by Morrama; Mortimer House interiors design by AvroKO; Seymourpowell's Reality Works ; Guinness harp identity by Design Bridge.
My biggest challenge at the moment is…navigating the Omicron wave! PR always keeps you on your toes and the pandemic has meant that the usual Christmas wind-down is no more, with everyone across industries working in new dynamic ways to adapt, evolve and keep moving forward during challenging times.
Flexible working in our team means…the perfect balance! The pandemic proved we’ll never need to go back to the office five days a week - indeed for some tasks having the option of working from home provides useful focus. At the same time however, being a creative business working with other creative individuals and companies, nothing beats regular in-person time with colleagues and clients - it makes for better ideation, team cohesion, mental health and ongoing invaluable learning by osmosis, particularly for colleagues who are early in their PR career. Our carefully-developed hybrid working system with ‘anchor’ days in the office combined with flexible days provides the perfect blend.
I’m finding remote working to be…helpful, being a really chatty individual means I can take time to focus and push through the more arduous tasks, and then have a good old natter when I’m catching up with the team.
The kind of people who would thrive in the team are…charismatic, kind, caring, entrepreneurial, fun, friendly, positive, and have a zero tolerance for nastiness - as a team we truly believe you should celebrate and support your colleagues because that not only makes for better outputs but such a wonderful working culture.
TDC PR is a great employer because…they care - we have so many little and big things in place to ensure we have a balance at work, even during busier periods there is something in play to help you through it.
TDC PR is recruiting for an account manager with strong public relations experience to join its growing team and make a mark. Do you have a personal passion for the creative industries? Got the ambition to become a mid-level leadership figure?
