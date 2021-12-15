Audio

The PR Week: 12.16.2021 Meredith Klein, Pinterest

Meredith Klein, head of consumer and product communications at Pinterest, discusses upcoming trends for 2022, celebrity partnerships, sales strategies and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 3 hours ago

The PR Week: 12.16.2021 Meredith Klein, Pinterest

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Meredith Klein, head of consumer and product communications at Pinterest.

  • Klein discusses the eighth annual Pinterest Predicts list, which focuses on trends for the year ahead. Trends for 2022 include “tooth gems”—decorations for teeth—and “pearlcore,” a fashion style that prominently features pearls. She also notes that the company’s fastest-growing demographic is men and Gen Z, and digs into Pinterest’s sales strategies.
  • The shortlist for the PRWeek Awards 2022 — ”the Oscars of the PR industry” — has been unveiled. The upcoming celebration at Cipriani in New York on March 16 and exciting new categories are discussed.
  • This week’s notable people moves included UPS promoting Malcolm Berkley to president of global network communications and reputation management, and Deisha Barnett to president of global communications and content strategy; Hill+Knowlton Strategies hired Colby Vogt as US head of data and analytics, along with Grant Toups as the firm's first global chief technology officer.

McDonald's is integrating more of its communications function under Michael Gonda.

McDonald’s centralizes US, corporate comms teams under Michael Gonda

Lackie will be Axicom's first CEO since 2017.

Golin’s Matthew Lackie named AxiCom CEO

