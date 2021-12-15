The PR Week: 12.16.2021 Meredith Klein, Pinterest

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Meredith Klein, head of consumer and product communications at Pinterest.
- Klein discusses the eighth annual Pinterest Predicts list, which focuses on trends for the year ahead. Trends for 2022 include “tooth gems”—decorations for teeth—and “pearlcore,” a fashion style that prominently features pearls. She also notes that the company’s fastest-growing demographic is men and Gen Z, and digs into Pinterest’s sales strategies.
- The shortlist for the PRWeek Awards 2022 — ”the Oscars of the PR industry” — has been unveiled. The upcoming celebration at Cipriani in New York on March 16 and exciting new categories are discussed.
- PRWeek has also launched its Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards to honor and recognize a fast-growing area of comms.
- Peloton rescued a "Sex and the City" crisis situation; following the death of a major character after using a Peloton, the company responded quickly, producing an ad depicting the character alive and well on account of exercising and maintaining his health.
- P&G’s Marc Pritchard spoke about diversity with Walter Geer, candidly discussing engaging diverse audiences and expand DEI efforts.
- Michael Sneed announced his retirement from J&J this April. His retirement is part of changes the company is making to its executive committee ahead of a planned spinoff of the J&J consumer division.
- This week’s notable people moves included UPS promoting Malcolm Berkley to president of global network communications and reputation management, and Deisha Barnett to president of global communications and content strategy; Hill+Knowlton Strategies hired Colby Vogt as US head of data and analytics, along with Grant Toups as the firm's first global chief technology officer.