Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen name Erik Hotmire managing director

NEW YORK: Erik Hotmire was appointed MD of Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen, which announced plans to merge into one firm in October.

A corporate, crisis and litigation communications veteran, Hotmire will advise FGH and SVC clients on a range of critical issues, including crisis, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate positioning, leadership transition and geopolitical and regulatory issues. He will be based in the firm's Washington, DC, and New York offices.

“As companies, organizations and high-profile individuals face challenges of increasing complexity, it is paramount they have the support and resources necessary to protect and enhance their reputations,” Hotmire said in a statement. “I have long admired and closely followed how SVC and FGH have delivered excellence as strategic advisors, and am pleased to join their team and continue supporting clients when it matters most.”

Hotmire joins FGH and SVC from Teneo, where he was senior managing director. Before his time at Teneo, Hotmire was a partner at Brunswick Group, where co-led its global financial institutions group.

He also served as senior adviser to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, senior adviser to the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, special assistant to President George W. Bush and White House spokesperson and spokesperson for two U.S. Senators.

In November, SVC worked with Allbirds’ communications for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange with the company valued at approximately $1.4 billion.