News

Arthur and Maurice ham it up in Publicis Christmas film

French duo have been inserted into famous films and TV from The Joker to Squid Game to promote new Work Your World initiative.

by Daniel Farey-Jones, Campaign / Added 4 hours ago

Publicis' annual holiday video is out, and uh

The annual Publicis Groupe Christmas skit is out, and they've been at the VFX. 

The video features chief executive and chairman Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy pondering the company's new Work Your World initiative, which allows employees to work anywhere for six weeks per year.

As the duo name places where they could work, such as New York and South Korea, we see their faces superimposed within well-known film and TV scenes relating to those locations.

For example, Lévy capers as The Joker in New York and Sadoun takes fright as the idea of working in South Korea puts him in the middle of the savage Squid Game.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

