Golin’s Matthew Lackie named AxiCom CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: BCW Group agency AxiCom has named Matthew Lackie as its global CEO.

Lackie will be based in San Francisco and will report to BCW Group global CEO Donna Imperato. He will be responsible for global expansion and driving growth across regions, strengthening the tech specialist agency’s integrated capabilities, leading client counsel and attracting and retaining employees.

The global CEO role had been empty since Cathy Pittham left the position in late 2017, a BCW spokesperson said. The firm’s regional leaders have been handling its responsibilities since then.

“[Lackie] is an outstanding talent who is highly regarded for his deep knowledge of the technology industry and his track record of consistently building standout teams that drive impressive results,” Imperato said via email. “I have followed [Lackie’s] career for many years and am excited for him to lead our great AxiCom team.”

Lackie was president of Golin’s global technology practice, responsible for the agency’s client portfolio across North America, Europe and Asia. While there, he rebuilt and doubled the size of Golin’s San Francisco office, according to a statement.

A Golin representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Lackie's replacement.

Before that, he spent 10 years at WE, most recently as EVP of Asia-Pacific, with oversight of the agency’s offices in Singapore, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney and Melbourne.

Lackie began his career with Archetype, formerly Text 100, spending 11 years across London, Singapore, Shanghai and San Francisco.

He was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2014.

Founded in 1994, AxiCom is part of BCW Group and is WPP’s only technology specialist agency. Its clients span health tech, telecommunications, enterprise computing, media technology, business services and consumer products.