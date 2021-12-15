PRophet launches second generation platform

NEW YORK: Predictive earned media company PRophet has launched the second generation of its platform, vying to replace traditional media databases for PR pros.

The launch of PRophet 2.0 includes immediate access to new features for users. This includes an expanded media database, featuring contact information of more than 100,000 journalists in the U.S., U.K., parts of Europe, Latin America and Asia. Users also have unlimited platform usage and no limit to the number of authorized users for each account.

Another key development is partnerships with platforms PeakMetrics and Podchaser. PeakMetrics allows PRophet users to undertake advanced media monitoring and gain access to more advanced intelligence tools, powered by its AI-driven analytics platform. Podchaser, meanwhile, is a podcast database, providing users with key metrics, such as audience reach, creator and guest credits and detailed metadata.

The second iteration of PRophet comes as a response to the needs of the platform’s customers. It prioritizes making it easier to find the right media contact at the right time, cutting down the time it takes to do so and alleviating some pressures that many companies are facing due to junior staffing shortages.

Stagwell-owned PRophet, launched last fall, is a data-as-a-service platform powered by natural language processing and machine learning that samples past stories to better predict future media interest, sentiment, and spread. With these additional capabilities, PRophet aims to help brands and agencies to more successfully identify, target and pitch to journalists globally.