Finsbury veteran Scott Colvin departs for senior in-house public affairs role

Scott Colvin was at Finsbury for 12 years, as an associate partner and then partner and head of its public affairs team.

When he joins Aviva in February he will become part of its brand and corporate affairs leadership team.

Colvin told PRWeek: “Aviva is a company with an extraordinary heritage in the UK and an amazing story to tell. I look forward to finding new ways to help them tell that story.”

Commenting on his time with the agency in a post on Linkedin, Colvin said: “Throughout my time at Finsbury, the firm has always found new opportunities to help me to develop my career… The business is in very good hands at a time of massive expansion and an ambition to be the global No. 1.”

He added: “Since leading the team, I have been able to build what I consider to be the best agency PA team in the market.”

Aviva’s hire comes a year after the multinational insurance company appointed former Barclays group head of corporate relations, Stephen Doherty, to the new role of chief brand and corporate affairs officer.

Doherty told PRWeek: “Scott is an award-winning public affairs professional, with experience advising companies such as GSK, easyJet, Starbucks, Prudential and HSBC. He is excited to join Aviva, and looking forward to working with the public affairs team to drive our agenda in this space forward.”

Colvin previously served as director of cross-party charity campaign Legacy10, launched by former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne; and before that as head of group public affairs at Heathrow.

He began his career as a parliamentary researcher before working as a political advisor to the Conservative Party and later as a consultant for FleishmanHillard.

In September, Aviva hired Hope&Glory to work on its brand strategy.

