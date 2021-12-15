Border Biscuits appoints agency for media and campaign brief

Clarion Communications said it won the Border Biscuits account on a retained basis and that its remit will cover trade media relations, as well as the creation of fresh PR campaigns.

The agency, which has bases in London and Edinburgh, adds the biscuit manufacturer to its growing portfolio.

In recent weeks, Clarion has announced wins with Edgewell Personal Care, which includes Wilkinson Sword; and international drinks business Quintessential Brands, with a portfolio that includes Bloom, Opihr, Greenall’s and Dubliner Irish whiskey.

Amanda Meyrick, chief executive of Clarion Communications, said: “Emerging as one of the UK’s leading premium biscuit manufacturers, [Border Biscuits] has unwrapped success over the past year with recent distribution wins in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. We are pleased to be a part of this momentum.”

Suzie Carlaw, head of brand at Border Biscuits, said: “Clarion’s track record of delivering genuinely beneficial outcomes for its clients across the grocery retail and foodservice sectors is highly impressive.”