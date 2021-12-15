Movers & Shakers: Walt Disney Company, LinkedIn, Touch PR and more

Belina Tan has joined The Walt Disney Company as VP of corporate communications covering the Asia Pacific region. In the role, Tan will lead corporate communications teams to support the growth of the company’s media and entertainment, studio and consumer products businesses in diverse markets. She will oversee Disney’s external and internal communications, thought leadership and corporate social responsibility, reporting to The Walt Disney Company APAC president Luke Kang. Tan joins from Bloomberg where she was APAC head of corporate communications. She has over 20 years of communications experience across Singapore, Beijing and New York.

LinkedIn has hired Alistair Jedlin as head of communications for Australia and New Zealand, per Jedlin's LinkedIn. He replaces Shiva Kumar, who has relocated to Singapore to take on the role of APAC consumer communications lead. Jedlin joins the networking platform from an eight month stint at TikTok, where he was B2B marketing and communications manager. Prior to TikTok, Jedlin was client partner at Edelman and a consultant at Herd MSL.

Touch PR announced two new business wins in its beauty portfolio in Malaysia: Laneige and Wardah Beauty. After working on four campaigns for Laneige in the last quarter of 2021, Touch PR was awarded a retainer partnership with the Amorepacific-owned, South Korean brand. The agency will support Indonesia-based Wardah Beauty, a driver in halal beauty, in an upcoming Malaysia campaign.

Luxury and lifestyle communications consultancy CDGL has rebranded into Eclair Asia and moved into its Shanghai office after securing private investment to grow its team and consumer-facing second-hand fashion platform, DejaWooo. Established in Hong Kong 2018, the consultancy has worked on cross-border communications and marketing projects for the likes of Kering Group, Bluebell Group, Unibail Westfield Rodamco and Mac Cosmetics.

International hiring company Deel and ecommerce funding start-up Wayflyer joined the Archetype client portfolio in Australia. Archetype will oversee Wayflyer's launch in Australia and focus on brand building for the ecommerce funding disruptor, while working to position both brands as key players in the business ecosystem.