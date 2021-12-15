Christian Aid appoints creative agency to lead brand comms

Impero, which won the Christian Aid brief following a competitive three-way pitch, is tasked with increasing the charity’s fundraising and supporter engagement. The pitch process was led by R&D.

Impero said its brief for Christian Aid includes creating an integrated campaign and new positioning to return the charity to its roots and to remind people of the work it does to “tackle injustice and help the world’s poorest”.

Emily Winterbourne, managing director of Impero, said: “When we met the Christian Aid team, we knew instantly they were looking for brave thinking and impactful work.”

Christian Aid operates in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Middle East. It works with people of all faiths and none, and was established 75 years ago.

Nick Georgiadis, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Christian Aid, said: “Right from the start [Impero] demonstrated a real passion, drive and commitment to help us tackle global poverty, inequality, and injustice.”