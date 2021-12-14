Havas Formula elevates Chicago office to Midwest regional hub

CHICAGO: Havas Formula is establishing a Midwest hub in its Chicago office as part of a larger restructuring across the U.S.

Havas Formula Midwest will encompass two offices at first, Chicago and Denver, which the agency opened in April. The region will focus on courting consumer, CPG, lifestyle, b-to-b and tech brands that are headquartered in the region.

The move is meant to make the Midwest region a bigger priority while scaling it to grow and match the footprint of Havas Formula's East and West coast offices, according to Michael Olguin, CEO of Havas Formula.

"We call it a hub because we are using it as a hub-and-spoke approach, where we are going to build creative offices as spokes in other markets," Olguin said, adding they are looking at adding offices in Minneapolis, Austin, Texas; Dallas and possibly Columbus, Ohio, in the next several years.

The Chicago hub will be led by Tara Reid, who was promoted to president. Reid, who previously served as SVP, is based in the Windy City. EVP Alexis Anderson, who runs the Denver office, will report to Reid.

Expansion of the Midwest region opens Havas Formula up to different talent than the coasts.

"We can now start fishing for talent in markets that we previously wouldn't have actually accessed," Olguin said. "Even though we're in a digital age, some clients want somebody who's closer, and there's some truth to the 'Midwest ideals,' so you want to work with people who have the same philosophies that you do."

Since Formula was acquired by Havas in 2014, the agency has focused on earned media, Hispanic PR, digital and social media, crisis communications and experiential marketing.

Havas Formula posted $22.6 million in revenue in 2020, down 12% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.