PRWeek US launches Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards

The inaugural PRWeek US Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards will showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors.

Healthcare has long been an important part of the PR economy, spanning pharmaceuticals, hospital systems, public health, medical devices and care providers.

Moderna’s chief brand officer Kate Cronin will be chair of jury for the new awards. Prior to joining Moderna this summer, Cronin spent 17 years at Ogilvy Health, latterly as global CEO following her promotion from co-president in October. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Ogilvy, including global managing director and managing director of Ogilvy PR’s New York office.

PRWeek US’ new Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards will honor the best practice that is spearheading one of the most dynamic, innovative and important areas of the PR industry and provide inspiration that everyone can learn from.

Split into 17 categories, the awards are grouped in four segments: campaign, personality, in-house and agency.

“This specialist area of communication has taken on an even more crucial role in the ecosystem over the past two years, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, which has caused huge challenges for everyone,” said Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek US.

“Almost every story or narrative is now told though a healthcare lens and purpose marketing has also put greater emphasis on organizations to hone their messaging.”

The standard deadline for entries is February 2. Late entries will be accepted until February 9, however they will incur a late fee of $200 per entry. Finalists will be announced in mid-March and the awards ceremony takes place in New York City on 10 May, 2022.

