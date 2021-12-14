News

Afterpay teams up with Furby to launch Impossible Gift Finder

Furby, once an impossible gift itself, gave advice to consumers on how to secure super-hard-to-find presents for loved ones.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 3 hours ago

PAWTUCKET, RI: The holiday season can be stressful, especially when you're stumped about what to get for a hard-to-buy-for person.

Based on that insight, Afterpay teamed up with Furby, the classic toy that was very challenging to get in 1998, to launch the Impossible Gift Finder, a campaign that aims to help people locate hard-to-buy gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

Supported by PR firm LaForce and creative agency B-Reel, Hasbro-owned Furby took over Afterpay's TikTok and gave shoppers real-time advice in the comments on what gifts to purchase for loved ones who seem to have it all.

The campaign aimed to amplify the feeling of checking the last gift off a holiday shopping list with products found on the Afterpay app.

Afterpay will also work with TikTok influencers who will create videos and receive gift recommendations from Furby.

According to internal research, one in four people feel stressed or overwhelmed by spending money during the holiday season. Additionally, nearly 50% of Gen Z consumers are going on the Afterpay platform for gift list inspiration this season.

Afterpay, which allows consumers to make purchases through a four-payment plan, has more than 100,000 global brands across categories participating in its service. Earlier this year, it created a dedicated page on its website as a holiday gift guide.

