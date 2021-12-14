Pitch Update: The FA, Border Biscuits, Strike, Push Live, Kippa and more

The Football Association has appointed Lexington to provide public affairs support for the next three years.

PrettyGreen has been named the retained PR and comms agency for online estate agent Strike, after winning a competitive creative pitch to launch the brand nationwide in 2022. The firm is to co-ordinate "tongue-in-cheek" activity to increase awareness of Strike and its selling point as an estate agent that can sell houses for free.

Border Biscuits has appointed Clarion Communications as its UK trade agency, following a competitive pitch.

TISAtech, a global platform that helps fintech firms develop relationships with financial institutions, has hired Milk & Honey PR after a non-competitive pitch. The agency's remit is to help TISAtech increase brand awareness and membership of its global fintech community. Milk & Honey said its B-Corp status helped with the win.

Corporate reputation firm Montfort Communications has been appointed as strategic comms adviser to Kippa. The Nigerian fintech start-up is "on a mission to enhance financial inclusion and unlock socio-economic prosperity across sub-Saharan Africa", said Montfort. Last month Kippa announced it had raised $3.2m in pre-seed capital.

Back Market, the refurbished tech marketplace that was recently valued at $3.2billion, has retained Words + Pixels for its corporate and consumer PR as the company establishes its presence in the UK. The business is looking to reach mainstream tech consumers and educate a broad audience about the real impact of their obsession with new tech, the agency said.

Livestreaming distribution platform Push Live has hired Hard Numbers as its communications consultancy. The agency will also handle comms for the client's sibling creative production agency, ADVNCR. Push Live works with major brands including Amazon Music, Electronic Arts, Red Bull Racing and Virgin Galactic.

Global relief and development charity Christian Aid has selected Impero as its lead creative agency for brand communications.

Leeds-based Hatch Communications has won a contract to handle trade and consumer comms for Ellers Farm Distillery.

Food, drink, hospitality and travel communications agency Palm has been appointed by Cocos Organic, the coconut food and drink product manufacturer. The brief is to implement an integrated digital advertising, PR and social media campaign.

Glasgow-based Perceptive Communicators has announced three new contract wins: construction services and civil engineering firm The Akela Group; Discovery Park, the life sciences centre in Kent; and Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre, which tailors medical treatment to individuals through reference to their DNA.

PR agency Lucky North has been appointed to support the delivery of the Sparkling Bradford winter campaign. The campaign is a joint project with VisitBradford, The Broadway Bradford, Bradford BID, Ilkley BID and Bradford Council.