Movers & Shakers: FTI, H+K, Brunswick, Aviva, AxiCom, Manifest and more

FTI Consulting has appointed former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones as a senior advisor within its Strategic Communications division.

Finsbury Glover Hering's head of government relations, Scott Colvin, has been hired by FTSE 100 insurance firm Aviva as director of public affairs.

BCW Group agency AxiCom has named Matthew Lackie as its global chief executive.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Sophie Taylor-Roberts, formerly joint managing director of Red Consultancy, to the new role of healthcare MD in its London office.

Paul Beadle, former head of external affairs for consumer and social media at Nationwide Building Society, has been appointed head of communications for Recognise Bank, one of the UK’s newest challenger banks. The business launched just over a year ago and received a full banking licence in September, serving small businesses and individuals.

Megan Davies has been promoted from associate managing director to managing director at Belle Public Relations.

Reputation and comms advisory firm Nepean has started working with two senior comms figures: ex-Sky chief sustainability officer Lucy Carver, and Vanessa Neill, who most recently co-led Kekst CNC’s ESG and Sustainability Steering Group.

Creative communications group Manifest has hired Kostas Karanikolas as its first global executive creative director. Karanikolas joins from WPP, where he was a global ECD for two years.

Brunswick Group has appointed Bernardino Leon as a senior advisor, based in Madrid. Most recently, he was director-general of the Emirates Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and, prior to that, a United Nations special representative in Libya. He served as the European Union special representative to the Southern Mediterranean and was secretary-general in the office of the Spanish Prime Minister and Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Praga Cars UK, the UK arm of the Czech engineering company best known for its karts and R1 racing car, has a new comms manager. Lucy Burman takes the role. She has more than seven years in the automotive sector, including almost six years at the agency Red Marlin.

Bacchus, the luxury brand development and creative comms agency, is opening an office in Dubai, adding to its existing bases in London and New York. The new Dubai business, called Bacchus GCC, is led by Fiona Wishart, former head of business development at Dubai-based Z7Communications.

Be the Best Communications has hired data and political journalist David Ottewell as head of communications, data and insight. He joins from the New Statesman Media Group, where he was head of data journalism.

London-based 'digital growth agency' Semetrical has made several appointments after a series of client wins. Among them is Alex Jones, who joins as head of digital PR to oversee the growth of the digital PR department. He previously held similar roles at Hallam, Motive PR and more recently Kaizen. Other hires include Dave Cable, formerly of Honcho Search and Bulldog Digital Media, as head of business development; Kapwom Dingis as senior SEO manager; Nicholas Randall as SEO account director; Max Meads as social media specialist; and Maha Hussein as paid media assistant.