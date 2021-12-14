Hill+Knowlton Strategies hires Colby Vogt as US head of data and analytics

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Colby Vogt as EVP and U.S. head of data and analytics.

Vogt stepped into the position this month, he said in a LinkedIn post. He was not immediately available for additional comment.

“My path to H+K has been filled with amazing colleagues, clients and always valuable learnings,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I'm excited to meet new clients and colleagues and to solve more challenging problems along the way.”

In 2016, Vogt joined DeVries Global as global EVP of business intelligence. Four years later, his role expanded to oversee analytics for Golin Group New York, which includes Golin, DeVries, creative shop Brooklyn Brothers and Virgo Health. Vogt was in that role until September.

Before DeVries, Vogt worked at FleishmanHillard as SVP, leading research and analytics for the East U.S. region, as well as EMEA and APAC. He was also a senior client manager at Edelman and regional director of client services at Gallup.

Vogt is H+K’s second recent hire who is focused on scaling the WPP firm’s communications technology and data and analytics services. Last week, the firm said it hired Grant Toups, a longtime veteran of ICF Next, as its first global chief technology officer. Toups will spearhead H+K’s technology and intelligence strategy, building on the firm's technology-based offerings and improving its use of data science and analytics for clients and employee growth and experience.

The agency also hired Laurie Rosenfield in September from CBS as its global chief people officer.

H+K’s global revenue was flat in 2020 at $366 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.