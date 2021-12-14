If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of your company and clients. Every comms pro knows this – has for some time. However, only over the past year-plus have most of them truly taken this mandate to heart.
Furthermore, only a scant few really know how to do this for themselves, let alone the teams they might manage.
Any counsel on such matters is worth its weight in gold right now. And that is exactly what is provided – in abundance – during this very special podcast, presented by Real Chemistry.
“Stop trying to think of boundaries and wellness as totally binary.” Just one great piece of advice from Real Chemistry Head Coach Casey Cole, who also offers some unique thoughts on the “ritual of the commute,” how workers miss that now and how they can replicate it.
Jaimie Proscia, head of global benefits and wellness at Real Chemistry, discusses the evolving role management assumes in helping staffers with financial wellness on top of the physical and mental.
Meanwhile, Real Chemistry’s group director of HR Kathleen Pirro shares her playbook with myriad best practices for PTO.
All these topics – and much more – are tackled during this podcast moderated by PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. You should listen in. It’ll be very good for you.