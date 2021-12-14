News

Outbrain launches native advertising header bidding

The platform has started rolling out the service with strategic media partners.

by Natasha Bach / Added 4 hours ago

NEW YORK: Outbrain, a recommendation platform for the open web, has launched a native advertising header bidding service.

Previously, Outbrain ads were only shown in its recommendation feed. With the rollout of native header bidding, ads will also appear on display and video ad placements. Outbrain said it hopes this service will increase revenue for media partners by increasing the number of places where ads can be placed.

Outbrain chief revenue officer Eytan Galai said in a statement that the product will unlock revenue potential “by creating more advertising opportunities for Outbrain while increasing yield on traditional display and video ad placements.”

Outbrain media partners will have visibility into contextual performance and behavioral interest signals, which will in turn increase bidding efficiency. Outbrain’s aim is for consumers to see ads that are more relevant and personalized, and marketers to maximize the performance of their ads.

