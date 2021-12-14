Distillery with big ambitions hires Hatch for consumer and trade brief

Hatch won the account on a retained basis following a competitive pitch process.

The win comes follows that of new accounts with luxury jeweller Berry’s and soft drinks brand Rio for the agency. Earlier this year Hatch won work with North Yorkshire Water Park, Nationwide Building Society and The FA.

Ellers Farm Distillery, in Stamford Bridge, North Yorkshire, has also appointed two other agencies to help with its “ambitious growth plans”.

Drinks marketing agency YesMore will lead on the overarching marketing strategy and creative, while Limegreentangerine will manage brand and website.

The roster of agencies will deliver work across the distillery’s portfolio of forthcoming brands. The carbon neutral distillery and visitor attraction is currently nearing completion in North Yorkshire.

Gee Lilwall, head of marketing at Ellers Farm Distillery, said: “Ellers Farm Distillery is starting from the ground up – we have literally created the distillery, brands and products from scratch. We believe there’s a better way of doing things – more than being just carbon neutral, but actively good for the planet, and creating the best marketing experiences in the Industry.”

He added: “We are delighted to have taken on agencies that not only boast excellent industry experience, but who are also a fantastic cultural fit to integrate with us and our brands. Having spoken to numerous agencies, we knew these three were the right fit right from the start.”