BBC veteran Rory Cellan-Jones joins agency in advisory role

Rory Cellan-Jones (pictured) spent 40 years as a BBC journalist, the last 15 of which as technology correspondent. He left the BBC in October to pursue other interests.

His latest book, Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era, was published earlier this year.

Cellan-Jones, 63, will join the London office of FTI in January on a part-time basis and will work most closely with FTI’s global TMT (telecom, media, technology) practice, which is run by senior managing director Charlie Palmer.

On 30 May 2019, following his presentation of the first BBC broadcast over a 5G network, Cellan-Jones announced via Twitter that he had been diagnosed with early Parkinson's disease, but that he intended to carry on as normal.

Simon Lewis, FTI’s EMEA vice-chairman, said: “We’re delighted Rory is joining us as a senior advisor. He has unrivalled knowledge of the telecoms and social media worlds from his distinguished BBC career and is widely respected as a commentator.”

Commenting on his role at FTI, Cellan-Jones said: “I’m very excited to continue my involvement with the tech world through this role with FTI. As well as sharing what I have learned about this fast-changing world I hope to learn from them – for instance, they’ve promised to teach me how to do TikTok!”

FTI Consulting currently employs about 6,400 staff across 29 countries and generated $2.46bn in revenues during fiscal year 2020.