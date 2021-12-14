Bacchus to open in Dubai

The new Dubai business, called Bacchus GCC, is led by Fiona Wishart, former head of business development at Dubai-based Z7Communications. It will move into an office in the Emirate's Design District D3 from 1 January.

Bacchus, which was founded in 1998 by Charlotte Lurot and Anouschka Menzies, said it was opening in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) in response to "growing client demand in the region".

Recent work has included Expo 2020 F&B, the world hospitality exhibition, as well as Arise Fashion Week 2021 at the Expo, for which Bacchus led production and creative direction. Other clients in the region have included luxury Omani fragrance house Amouage and property developer LaMar.

Forthcoming projects in 2022 include the launch of The Guild at the ICD Brookfield Place, an 18,000ft2 dining and entertainment concept in the DIFC district.

Menzies said: “The opening of our third office continues to enhance our global presence. The decision to open in the GCC was driven by strong client demand and our experience delivering on the ground campaigns and activations. At Bacchus, our mission is to guide brands through the increasing fragmentation of audience and channels, to focus the international spotlight, to stimulate meaningful conversation and to generate legacy.”

The opening takes Bacchus' global headcount to 70, with six in the Dubai office.

The agency's clients across London, New York and the GCC include Diageo brands Talisker, Tanqueray and Ketel One Vodka; NoMad London, Habitas, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts; British Land, Burlington Arcade, Ennismore, The V&A, David Koma, Design Shanghai, Decorex, Chelsea Barracks, Aesop, Arise Fashion Week and The Well.