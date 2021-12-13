UPS promotes Malcolm Berkley, Deisha Barnett

ATLANTA: UPS has promoted and expanded the responsibilities of communications executives Malcolm Berkley and Deisha Barnett.

The shipper promoted Berkley to president of global network communications and reputation management. He previously served as president of media, investor and crisis communications since last December.

Barnett was named president of global corporate communications and content strategy. She joined UPS in June as VP of strategic communications.

The promotions took place on December 2. Berkley and Barnett will continue to be based at UPS’ headquarters in Atlanta. Both new roles are expanded positions and Barnett and Berkley are not replacing anyone.

In the new role, Berkley is supporting integration, alignment and operations across the U.S.-based and international network of communications teams. The position brings together global media relations, issues management and executive resources. Berkley continues to report to Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer.

Barnett will continue to lead UPS’s ESG, DEI and editorial efforts, while also assuming responsibility for the creative hub, digital communications and tech, analytics, global social media and the employee and HR comms teams. Her expanded portfolio will more closely align key elements of content, UPS-owned channels and corporate communications initiatives. Barnett, who previously reported to Berkley, is also reporting to Lane.

Berkley has worked in UPS’s comms department for almost 24 years in roles of increasing responsibility. He started at the company in 1998 as a national media relations supervisor. Berkley began his career at Golin.

Barnett arrived at UPS as part of Lane’s restructuring of the global comms team. Previously, she worked as the chief brand and communications officer and head of diversity and inclusion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. She’s also an alum of Walmart.

UPS posted Q3 consolidated revenue of $23.2 billion, a 9.2% increase from the prior year. Consolidated operating profit was $2.9 billion, a 22.6% increase compared to the previous year.