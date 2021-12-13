Holland America Line hires longtime Ketchum exec Bill Zucker to lead comms

SEATTLE: Cruise company Holland America Line has hired Bill Zucker as VP of PR and communications.

Zucker started in the global role on December 1, reporting to Holland America president Gus Antorcha. Zucker is leading the development, advancement and execution of the public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications, the company said in a statement.

Zucker was not immediately available for comment.

Since 2010, Zucker had worked at Ketchum, most recently as MD of executive advisory and media services. Previously, Zucker was MD and Midwest market leader for BCW, then known as Burson-Marsteller.

Zucker began his career in broadcast journalism and worked as a news producer and executive producer at ABC- and CBS-owned TV stations.

Carnival-owned Holland America Line’s fleet of ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries. The cruise company is requiring that all passengers be fully vaccinated, tested and produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken within two days of their embarkation through February 2022.