News

Holland America Line hires longtime Ketchum exec Bill Zucker to lead comms

Zucker is leading the development, advancement and execution of the public relations and communications functions at the Carnival-owned cruise line.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Zucker is joining Holland America after more than a decade at Ketchum.
Zucker is joining Holland America after more than a decade at Ketchum.

SEATTLE: Cruise company Holland America Line has hired Bill Zucker as VP of PR and communications.

Zucker started in the global role on December 1, reporting to Holland America president Gus Antorcha. Zucker is leading the development, advancement and execution of the public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications, the company said in a statement. 

Zucker was not immediately available for comment.

Since 2010, Zucker had worked at Ketchum, most recently as MD of executive advisory and media services. Previously, Zucker was MD and Midwest market leader for BCW, then known as Burson-Marsteller.

Zucker began his career in broadcast journalism and worked as a news producer and executive producer at ABC- and CBS-owned TV stations. 

Carnival-owned Holland America Line’s fleet of ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries. The cruise company is requiring that all passengers be fully vaccinated, tested and produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken within two days of their embarkation through February 2022.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

UPS has promoted comms execs Deisha Barnett and Malcolm Berkley. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

UPS promotes Malcolm Berkley, Deisha Barnett

Zucker is joining Holland America after more than a decade at Ketchum.

Holland America Line hires longtime Ketchum exec Bill Zucker to lead comms

Edelman alum Mark Bieganski is joining Ogilvy.

Edelman vet Mark Bieganski joins Ogilvy to lead consumer PR

Mr. Big is dead -- or is he? Peloton responded to 'And Just Like That...' with a rapid turnaround ad.

‘A master class in reactive marketing’: Industry pros applaud Peloton’s response to Sex and the City reboot death

Peloton is reacting to 'Sex in the City's reboot with a timely spot reaffirming its bikes are safe.

Peloton capitalizes on shock death in TV reboot

Michelle Klein, VP of global business marketing at Meta

Meta names Michelle Klein VP of global business marketing

Citizen Relations is raising awareness with a fashion statement.

Citizen Relations creates ‘ugly (truths) holiday sweaters’

Offbeat Media launches Virtual Clubhouse

Offbeat Media launches Virtual Clubhouse

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Next 15 reports organic growth of 26 per cent in Q3

Next 15 reports organic growth of 26 per cent in Q3