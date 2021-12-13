PRWeek US Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

Scroll down for a list of all the finalists for the 2022 PRWeek US Awards. Click here for more information!
Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports & Media
- A Kids Company About and Greenroom Kids are Ready. A Senseless Murder Proved It.
- Coors Light and ICF Next + Alma Vote the Iceman In
- Fan Controlled Football and Finn Partners Reinventing Live Sports for the Digital Age
- Neutrogena and FleishmanHillard Launch of Neutrogena Studios and Premiere of “In the Sun”
- Presidential Inaugural Committee and Precision A United America: An Unprecedented Presidential Inauguration
Best in Product Brand Development
- Ford Motor Co. and Imagination Ford F-150 Lightning Launch
- Goldfish and MSL U.S. Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful
- Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit
- Olay and Small Girls PR The Ultimate Cold Weather Protection Without The Luxury Price Tag
- Post Consumer Brands and Carmichael Lynch Relate The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021
Best Consumer Launch
- Bio Bidet and Bospar Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day
- Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and Weber Shandwick Spreading the Love with the First Maine Lobster Tail Bouquets
- Procter & Gamble and Zeno Group Crest Whitening’s Beauty Breakthrough
- Trolli and Golin Myspace Invasion
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify
Best in Integration
- Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit
- Puma and Cramer Krasselt Two Icons of Fast
- Vienna Beef and Laughlin Constable Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge
- Walgreens and WPP This is Our Shot
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify
Best in Creative Excellence
- Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture
- Frito-Lay North America, Cheetos and Ketchum It Wasn't The Cheetle
- Mastercard and Ketchum True Name
- Procter & Gamble and M Booth Dawn & Swiffer Encourage American Households to Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap
- SimpliSafe and MullenLowe SimpliSafe Social Distancing Sweater
Best in Healthcare
- Bayer and Twelvenote Most Meaningful Melody
- Bayer and Twelvenote Midol No Apologies Period
- Cottonelle/Kimberly Clark and Ketchum Good Down There Campaign Improves Colon Cancer Awareness and Screening in Black Americans
- Pfizer and Real Chemistry The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA
Best in Technology
- General Motors and Weber Shandwick CES Exhibit Zero
- John Deere and Racepoint Global Seeing Farm Tech in Action through Virtual Reality
- Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group and Zeno Group Lenovo's 'New Realities' Taps The Power of Virtual Reality to Bridge the Empathy Gap
- Unistellar and Bospar Bospar Takes Unistellar To New Heights
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify
Best in B2B
- Bespoken Spirits and Highwire PR The Communications Strategy that Took Bespoken Spirits from Backroom to Top Shelf
- IBM 2021 Required “Good Tech + Hard Tech” to Drive Social and Economic Progress
- John Deere and Edelman The Farm Must Go On
- Microsoft and WE What Businesses Need to Know: Microsoft Prepares Leaders for the Shift to Hybrid Work
- Newell Brands – Ball Home Canning Products and Zeno Group Small Businesses are Made For More
Best in Employee Engagement
- Bospar Bospar Messes With Texas
- Microsoft and WE in partnership with The Garrigan Lyman Group Supporting Employee Mental and Emotional Well-Being
- PepsiCo #BecauseICare
- Pitney Bowes Celebrating 100 Years During the Global Pandemic
- United Airlines Vaccine Requirement Initiative
Best in Community Relations
- Carhartt and Zeno Group Hard Rock is Hard Work
- Frito-Lay North America, Stacy's Pita Chips and Ketchum Stacy’s Pita Chips Helps Female Entrepreneurs Rise with a New Elevator Pitch
- Jake's House and Edelman ASD
- The Black Coalition Against COVID-19 and Real Chemistry A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA
Best in Multicultural Marketing
- Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit
- Mastercard and Ketchum True Name
- Sephora and DeVries Global Black-Owned Beauty Campaign
- The Black Coalition Against COVID-19 and Real Chemistry A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
- UPS and The Martin Agency UPS x J Balvin #JuntosImparables
Best Global Effort
- Cognizant Pandemic Response Challenge with Operation C3
- DAZN We All Rise With More Eyes – Taking Women’s Soccer to the World
- Deloitte Global and MikeWorldWide A Report that Meets the Moment: Addressing the Urgent Need to Understand and Reverse the Negative Impact of the Pandemic on Women at Work
- Sanofi and GCI Health When Cancer Grows Old
- The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and M Booth Health Alerting Global Policymakers to Disease Burdens Beyond COVID-19
Best in Corporate Branding
- Ford Motor Co. and WPP Multi-State Electric Vehicle Manufacturing News
- Intermedia and Hotwire Building a Unique Voice in a Crowded WFH Market
- Myriad Genetics The End-to-End Transformation of a Pioneering Brand
- Organon and Real Chemistry Launching Organon: A New Company that is Here for Her Health
- Unistellar and Bospar Bospar Takes Unistellar To New Heights
Best in Public Affairs
- American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) and Plus Communications Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and Boosting Vaccination Efforts
- Californians for Stem Cell Research, Treatments & Cures and Fiona Hutton & Associates Yes on Proposition 14
- City of Chicago, When We All Vote and Current Global Boards of Change
- Doctor Patient Unity and Narrative Strategies Mobilizing Doctors to Fight for a Legislative Fix to Surprise Medical Billing
- Dove/Unilever and Joy Collective The CROWN Act - National CROWN Day
Best in Financial Communications
- FICO and Porter Novelli Score A Better Future
- General Motors General Motors Targets Millennial Investors
- Mastercard and Ketchum The Strivers Initiative
- Mastercard and Ketchum True Name
- The Honest Company and Zeno Group Honest-ly Perfect: The Honest Company Goes Public
Best in a Crisis
- Airlines for America Urgent Save Our Jobs Campaign Contributes to Airline Industry Rescue
- Chicago Loop Alliance Sundays on State
- Subway and Current Global Subway Tuna is Real Tuna
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA
- Yelp Yelp Doubles Down on Content Integrity and Mitigating Misinformation in a Year of Crises
Best in Public Sector
- City of Chicago, When We All Vote and Current Global Boards of Change
- Irvine Ranch Water District and Fiona Hutton & Associates Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project Public Outreach Program
- Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Fenton Communications Los Angeles County GOTV Campaign
- State of Illinois and Civis Analytics All In Illinois: Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA
Best in Nonprofit
- CAA, AP3CON and Fenton Communications Stop AAPI Hate Campaign
- Dallas Regional Chamber and Edelman Take Care of Business Campaign
- Shift4 Payments, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and BCW Inspiration4: The First All-Civilian Mission To Orbit
- The Ad Council and Joy Collective The Legacy: Tragedy To Triumph | Tuskegee
- The Ad Council and Real Chemistry Boosting HCP Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccine
Best in Corporate Social Responsibility
- Amazon/Amazon Web Services Bridging the Cloud Computing Skills Gap, 29 Million Ways
- Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture
- IBM Aligning Education, Skills & Jobs – A Social & Economic Imperative
- Pampers and MSL U.S. Bright Beginnings
- Pfizer and Real Chemistry The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
Best in Social Media
- Frito-Lay North America, Cheetos and Ketchum It Wasn't The Cheetle
- Goldfish and MSL U.S. Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful
- Truth Initiative and Ketchum #QuitTogether
- UPS and The Martin Agency UPS x J Balvin #JuntosImparables
- Wendy's and Ketchum Super Wendy's World
Best in Influencer Impact
- California Milk Processor Board and Rox United Got Milk? x #StayStrongTogether
- GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin and Weber Shandwick Game Over for Headaches
- General Motors and Weber Shandwick No Way Norway
- McDonald's and Narrative Famous Orders - The BTS Meal
- Truth Initiative and Ketchum #QuitTogether
Best in Broadcast/Film/Video
- 3M and Ketchum The 3M State of Science Index: Shattering Stereotypes with "Not the Science Type"
- Allergan and Lippe Taylor Botox - See Yourself
- Bayer and Twelvenote Most Meaningful Melody
- Bayer and Twelvenote Midol No Apologies Period
- Hologic and Black Women’s Health Imperative and Edelman New Video Moves Black Women to Protect Their Cervical Health
Best in Data Insight
- Abbott, Real Chemistry and Swoop Using AI and Real-World Data to Hyper-Target Heart Patients
- ADP Leveraging Data-Driven Pitches to Increase Share of Voice
- American Egg Board and Ketchum The Incredible Egg Challenge
- Monster and MullenLowe Monster Employment Index
- State of Illinois and Civis Analytics All In Illinois: Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations
Best Promotional Event
- Bio Bidet and Bospar Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day
- Good Catch and Sharp Think OurWay Campaign
- IHOP and DeVries Global IHOP Milkshake Monday
- Lowes and FleishmanHillard A Night of Lowemance
- Olay and Small Girls PR The Ultimate Cold Weather Protection Without The Luxury Price Tag
Best Viral
- Axe and The Martin Agency Axe DogeCan
- Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture
- Chipotle Mexican Grill and Day One Agency Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus
- IHOP and DeVries Global IHOP Milkshake Monday
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and FleishmanHillard Krispy Kreme Shares Sweet Support for COVID-19 Vaccinations
Best Content
- Chipotle Mexican Grill and Day One Agency Chipotle Mexican Grill x E.L.F.
- GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin and Weber Shandwick Game Over for Headaches
- Frito-Lay North America, Doritos and Ketchum Solid Black
- General Motors and Weber Shandwick No Way Norway
- Kingsford and Current Global Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Outstanding Young Professional
- Miranda Creech Gagen MacDonald
- Daisy Gerstein Method Communications
- Lilly O'Leary M Booth
- Yasmin Teymourian GCI Health
- Nysah Warren LaForce
Outstanding In-House Professional
- Colleen Hussey, director of corporate communications Moderna
- Candice Jacobson, head of brand communications IHOP
- JC Lapierre, chief communications and strategy officer PwC
- Dallas Lawrence, head of communications, platform business Roku
- Emily Mekstan, director of retail and merchandising communications Walgreens
Outstanding Agency Professional
- Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO Ruder Finn
- Stephanie Cutter, cofounder and partner Precision
- Joy Farber Kolo, president, North America Weber Shandwick
- Ben LaBolt, partner Bully Pulpit Interactive
- Curtis Sparrer, principal and cofounder Bospar
Outstanding Marketer
- Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO Frito-Lay North America
- Melissa Kiewe, VP of marketing CooperVision
- Heather Zoumas Lubeski, VP, corporate affairs Endo International
- Krista Canfield McNish, head of marketing and communications CRV
- Stephanie Wenstrup, executive director, marketing Endo Aesthetics
Outstanding Education Program
- DePaul University
- Penn State University
- Syracuse University
- University of Alabama
- University of Florida
Best in DE&I Transformation
- Current Global
- LaForce
- Lippe Taylor
- Padilla
- Praytell
Outstanding In-House Team
- Cloudflare
- Moderna
- Nestlé
- The Honest Company
- United Airlines
Outstanding Boutique Agency
- Curley Company
- Fuoco
- Just Drive Media
- The Hayes Initiative
- The Reis Group
Outstanding Small Agency
- Backbone Media
- Berk Communications
- DeVries Global
- SourceCode Communications
- Verge Scientific Communications
Outstanding Midsize Agency
- BerlinRosen
- Current Global
- Fenton Communications
- Lippe Taylor
- Praytell
Outstanding Large Agency
- Allison+Partners
- GCI Health
- WE
- Zeno Group
Outstanding Extra-Large Agency
- Edelman
- FleishmanHillard
- Golin
- Ketchum
- Weber Shandwick
Outstanding Non-PR Agency
- 160over90
- Forum One
- The Martin Agency
Communicator of the Year
PR Agency of the Year
PRWeek Campaign of the Year
