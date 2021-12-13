PRWeek US Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

Scroll down for a list of all the finalists for the 2022 PRWeek US Awards. Click here for more information!

Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports & Media

A Kids Company About and Greenroom Kids are Ready. A Senseless Murder Proved It.

Kids are Ready. A Senseless Murder Proved It. Coors Light and ICF Next + Alma Vote the Iceman In

Vote the Iceman In Fan Controlled Football and Finn Partners Reinventing Live Sports for the Digital Age

Reinventing Live Sports for the Digital Age Neutrogena and FleishmanHillard Launch of Neutrogena Studios and Premiere of “In the Sun”

Launch of Neutrogena Studios and Premiere of “In the Sun” Presidential Inaugural Committee and Precision A United America: An Unprecedented Presidential Inauguration

Best in Product Brand Development

Ford Motor Co. and Imagination Ford F-150 Lightning Launch

Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Goldfish and MSL U.S. Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful

Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit

Preserve the Pit Olay and Small Girls PR The Ultimate Cold Weather Protection Without The Luxury Price Tag

The Ultimate Cold Weather Protection Without The Luxury Price Tag Post Consumer Brands and Carmichael Lynch Relate The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021

Best Consumer Launch

Bio Bidet and Bospar Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day

Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and Weber Shandwick Spreading the Love with the First Maine Lobster Tail Bouquets

Spreading the Love with the First Maine Lobster Tail Bouquets Procter & Gamble and Zeno Group Crest Whitening’s Beauty Breakthrough

Crest Whitening’s Beauty Breakthrough Trolli and Golin Myspace Invasion

Myspace Invasion Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify

Best in Integration

Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit

Preserve the Pit Puma and Cramer Krasselt Two Icons of Fast

Two Icons of Fast Vienna Beef and Laughlin Constable Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge

Constable Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Walgreens and WPP This is Our Shot

This is Our Shot Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify

Best in Creative Excellence

Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture

Bigger Picture Frito-Lay North America, Cheetos and Ketchum It Wasn't The Cheetle

It Wasn't The Cheetle Mastercard and Ketchum True Name

True Name Procter & Gamble and M Booth Dawn & Swiffer Encourage American Households to Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap

Dawn & Swiffer Encourage American Households to Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap SimpliSafe and MullenLowe SimpliSafe Social Distancing Sweater

Best in Healthcare

Bayer and Twelvenote Most Meaningful Melody

Most Meaningful Melody Bayer and Twelvenote Midol No Apologies Period

Midol No Apologies Period Cottonelle/Kimberly Clark and Ketchum Good Down There Campaign Improves Colon Cancer Awareness and Screening in Black Americans

Good Down There Campaign Improves Colon Cancer Awareness and Screening in Black Americans Pfizer and Real Chemistry The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines

The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA

Best in Technology

General Motors and Weber Shandwick CES Exhibit Zero

CES Exhibit Zero John Deere and Racepoint Global Seeing Farm Tech in Action through Virtual Reality

Seeing Farm Tech in Action through Virtual Reality Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group and Zeno Group Lenovo's 'New Realities' Taps The Power of Virtual Reality to Bridge the Empathy Gap

Lenovo's 'New Realities' Taps The Power of Virtual Reality to Bridge the Empathy Gap Unistellar and Bospar Bospar Takes Unistellar To New Heights

Bospar Takes Unistellar To New Heights Washington State Department of Health and C+C WA Notify

Best in B2B

Bespoken Spirits and Highwire PR The Communications Strategy that Took Bespoken Spirits from Backroom to Top Shelf

The Communications Strategy that Took Bespoken Spirits from Backroom to Top Shelf IBM 2021 Required “Good Tech + Hard Tech” to Drive Social and Economic Progress

2021 Required “Good Tech + Hard Tech” to Drive Social and Economic Progress John Deere and Edelman The Farm Must Go On

The Farm Must Go On Microsoft and WE What Businesses Need to Know: Microsoft Prepares Leaders for the Shift to Hybrid Work

What Businesses Need to Know: Microsoft Prepares Leaders for the Shift to Hybrid Work Newell Brands – Ball Home Canning Products and Zeno Group Small Businesses are Made For More

Best in Employee Engagement

Bospar Bospar Messes With Texas

Bospar Messes With Texas Microsoft and WE in partnership with The Garrigan Lyman Group Supporting Employee Mental and Emotional Well-Being

Supporting Employee Mental and Emotional Well-Being PepsiCo #BecauseICare

#BecauseICare Pitney Bowes Celebrating 100 Years During the Global Pandemic

Celebrating 100 Years During the Global Pandemic United Airlines Vaccine Requirement Initiative

Best in Community Relations

Carhartt and Zeno Group Hard Rock is Hard Work

Hard Rock is Hard Work Frito-Lay North America, Stacy's Pita Chips and Ketchum Stacy’s Pita Chips Helps Female Entrepreneurs Rise with a New Elevator Pitch

Stacy’s Pita Chips Helps Female Entrepreneurs Rise with a New Elevator Pitch Jake's House and Edelman ASD

ASD The Black Coalition Against COVID-19 and Real Chemistry A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA

Best in Multicultural Marketing

Kingsford and Current Global Preserve the Pit

Preserve the Pit Mastercard and Ketchum True Name

True Name Sephora and DeVries Global Black-Owned Beauty Campaign

Black-Owned Beauty Campaign The Black Coalition Against COVID-19 and Real Chemistry A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses UPS and The Martin Agency UPS x J Balvin #JuntosImparables

Best Global Effort

Cognizant Pandemic Response Challenge with Operation C3

Pandemic Response Challenge with Operation C3 DAZN We All Rise With More Eyes – Taking Women’s Soccer to the World

We All Rise With More Eyes – Taking Women’s Soccer to the World Deloitte Global and MikeWorldWide A Report that Meets the Moment: Addressing the Urgent Need to Understand and Reverse the Negative Impact of the Pandemic on Women at Work

A Report that Meets the Moment: Addressing the Urgent Need to Understand and Reverse the Negative Impact of the Pandemic on Women at Work Sanofi and GCI Health When Cancer Grows Old

When Cancer Grows Old The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and M Booth Health Alerting Global Policymakers to Disease Burdens Beyond COVID-19

Best in Corporate Branding

Ford Motor Co. and WPP Multi-State Electric Vehicle Manufacturing News

Multi-State Electric Vehicle Manufacturing News Intermedia and Hotwire Building a Unique Voice in a Crowded WFH Market

Building a Unique Voice in a Crowded WFH Market Myriad Genetics The End-to-End Transformation of a Pioneering Brand

The End-to-End Transformation of a Pioneering Brand Organon and Real Chemistry Launching Organon: A New Company that is Here for Her Health

Launching Organon: A New Company that is Here for Her Health Unistellar and Bospar Bospar Takes Unistellar To New Heights

Best in Public Affairs

American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) and Plus Communications Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and Boosting Vaccination Efforts

Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and Boosting Vaccination Efforts Californians for Stem Cell Research, Treatments & Cures and Fiona Hutton & Associates Yes on Proposition 14

Yes on Proposition 14 City of Chicago, When We All Vote and Current Global Boards of Change

Boards of Change Doctor Patient Unity and Narrative Strategies Mobilizing Doctors to Fight for a Legislative Fix to Surprise Medical Billing

Mobilizing Doctors to Fight for a Legislative Fix to Surprise Medical Billing Dove/Unilever and Joy Collective The CROWN Act - National CROWN Day

Best in Financial Communications

FICO and Porter Novelli Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future General Motors General Motors Targets Millennial Investors

General Motors Targets Millennial Investors Mastercard and Ketchum The Strivers Initiative

The Strivers Initiative Mastercard and Ketchum True Name

True Name The Honest Company and Zeno Group Honest-ly Perfect: The Honest Company Goes Public

Best in a Crisis

Airlines for America Urgent Save Our Jobs Campaign Contributes to Airline Industry Rescue

Urgent Save Our Jobs Campaign Contributes to Airline Industry Rescue Chicago Loop Alliance Sundays on State

Sundays on State Subway and Current Global Subway Tuna is Real Tuna

Subway Tuna is Real Tuna Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA

Vaccinate WA Yelp Yelp Doubles Down on Content Integrity and Mitigating Misinformation in a Year of Crises

Best in Public Sector

City of Chicago, When We All Vote and Current Global Boards of Change

Boards of Change Irvine Ranch Water District and Fiona Hutton & Associates Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project Public Outreach Program

Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project Public Outreach Program Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Fenton Communications Los Angeles County GOTV Campaign

Los Angeles County GOTV Campaign State of Illinois and Civis Analytics All In Illinois: Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations

All In Illinois: Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations Washington State Department of Health and C+C Vaccinate WA

Best in Nonprofit

CAA, AP3CON and Fenton Communications Stop AAPI Hate Campaign

Stop AAPI Hate Campaign Dallas Regional Chamber and Edelman Take Care of Business Campaign

Take Care of Business Campaign Shift4 Payments, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and BCW Inspiration4: The First All-Civilian Mission To Orbit

Inspiration4: The First All-Civilian Mission To Orbit The Ad Council and Joy Collective The Legacy: Tragedy To Triumph | Tuskegee

The Legacy: Tragedy To Triumph | Tuskegee The Ad Council and Real Chemistry Boosting HCP Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccine

Best in Corporate Social Responsibility

Amazon/Amazon Web Services Bridging the Cloud Computing Skills Gap, 29 Million Ways

Bridging the Cloud Computing Skills Gap, 29 Million Ways Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture

Bigger Picture IBM Aligning Education, Skills & Jobs – A Social & Economic Imperative

Aligning Education, Skills & Jobs – A Social & Economic Imperative Pampers and MSL U.S. Bright Beginnings

Bright Beginnings Pfizer and Real Chemistry The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Best in Social Media

Frito-Lay North America, Cheetos and Ketchum It Wasn't The Cheetle

It Wasn't The Cheetle Goldfish and MSL U.S. Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful

Goldfish Gets TikTok to Go for the Handful Truth Initiative and Ketchum #QuitTogether

#QuitTogether UPS and The Martin Agency UPS x J Balvin #JuntosImparables

UPS x J Balvin #JuntosImparables Wendy's and Ketchum Super Wendy's World

Best in Influencer Impact

California Milk Processor Board and Rox United Got Milk? x #StayStrongTogether

Got Milk? x #StayStrongTogether GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin and Weber Shandwick Game Over for Headaches

Game Over for Headaches General Motors and Weber Shandwick No Way Norway

No Way Norway McDonald's and Narrative Famous Orders - The BTS Meal

Famous Orders - The BTS Meal Truth Initiative and Ketchum #QuitTogether

Best in Broadcast/Film/Video

3M and Ketchum The 3M State of Science Index: Shattering Stereotypes with "Not the Science Type"

The 3M State of Science Index: Shattering Stereotypes with "Not the Science Type" Allergan and Lippe Taylor Botox - See Yourself

Botox - See Yourself Bayer and Twelvenote Most Meaningful Melody

Most Meaningful Melody Bayer and Twelvenote Midol No Apologies Period

Midol No Apologies Period Hologic and Black Women’s Health Imperative and Edelman New Video Moves Black Women to Protect Their Cervical Health

Best in Data Insight

Abbott, Real Chemistry and Swoop Using AI and Real-World Data to Hyper-Target Heart Patients

Using AI and Real-World Data to Hyper-Target Heart Patients ADP Leveraging Data-Driven Pitches to Increase Share of Voice

Leveraging Data-Driven Pitches to Increase Share of Voice American Egg Board and Ketchum The Incredible Egg Challenge

The Incredible Egg Challenge Monster and MullenLowe Monster Employment Index

Monster Employment Index State of Illinois and Civis Analytics All In Illinois: Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations

Best Promotional Event

Bio Bidet and Bospar Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day

Bio Bidet Makes a Huge Splash During Prime Day Good Catch and Sharp Think OurWay Campaign

Think OurWay Campaign IHOP and DeVries Global IHOP Milkshake Monday

IHOP Milkshake Monday Lowes and FleishmanHillard A Night of Lowemance

A Night of Lowemance Olay and Small Girls PR The Ultimate Cold Weather Protection Without The Luxury Price Tag

Best Viral

Axe and The Martin Agency Axe DogeCan

Axe DogeCan Budweiser and Allison+Partners Bigger Picture

Bigger Picture Chipotle Mexican Grill and Day One Agency Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus

Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus IHOP and DeVries Global IHOP Milkshake Monday

IHOP Milkshake Monday Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and FleishmanHillard Krispy Kreme Shares Sweet Support for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Best Content

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Day One Agency Chipotle Mexican Grill x E.L.F.

Chipotle Mexican Grill x E.L.F. GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin and Weber Shandwick Game Over for Headaches

Game Over for Headaches Frito-Lay North America, Doritos and Ketchum Solid Black

Solid Black General Motors and Weber Shandwick No Way Norway

No Way Norway Kingsford and Current Global Kingsford Preserve the Pit

Outstanding Young Professional

Miranda Creech Gagen MacDonald

Gagen MacDonald Daisy Gerstein Method Communications

Method Communications Lilly O'Leary M Booth

M Booth Yasmin Teymourian GCI Health

GCI Health Nysah Warren LaForce

Outstanding In-House Professional

Colleen Hussey, director of corporate communications Moderna

Moderna Candice Jacobson, head of brand communications IHOP

IHOP JC Lapierre, chief communications and strategy officer PwC

PwC Dallas Lawrence, head of communications, platform business Roku

Roku Emily Mekstan, director of retail and merchandising communications Walgreens

Outstanding Agency Professional

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn Stephanie Cutter, cofounder and partner Precision

Precision Joy Farber Kolo, president, North America Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick Ben LaBolt, partner Bully Pulpit Interactive

Bully Pulpit Interactive Curtis Sparrer, principal and cofounder Bospar

Outstanding Marketer

Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America Melissa Kiewe, VP of marketing CooperVision

CooperVision Heather Zoumas Lubeski, VP, corporate affairs Endo International

Endo International Krista Canfield McNish, head of marketing and communications CRV

CRV Stephanie Wenstrup, executive director, marketing Endo Aesthetics

Outstanding Education Program

DePaul University

Penn State University

Syracuse University

University of Alabama

University of Florida

Best in DE&I Transformation

Current Global

LaForce

Lippe Taylor

Padilla

Praytell

Outstanding In-House Team

Cloudflare

Moderna

Nestlé

The Honest Company

United Airlines

Outstanding Boutique Agency

Curley Company

Fuoco

Just Drive Media

The Hayes Initiative

The Reis Group

Outstanding Small Agency

Backbone Media

Berk Communications

DeVries Global

SourceCode Communications

Verge Scientific Communications

Outstanding Midsize Agency

BerlinRosen

Current Global

Fenton Communications

Lippe Taylor

Praytell

Outstanding Large Agency

Allison+Partners

GCI Health

WE

Zeno Group

Outstanding Extra-Large Agency

Edelman

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Ketchum

Weber Shandwick

Outstanding Non-PR Agency

160over90

Forum One

The Martin Agency

Communicator of the Year

In a category introduced in 2013 by PRWeek, the chair of judges and PRWeek’s editor-in-chief will select the outstanding communicator in the period covered by the year’s Awards. The individual could come from within or outside the PR industry.

PR Agency of the Year

Candidates are the respective winners of the Outstanding Non-PR, Boutique, Small, Midsize, Large and Extra-Large Agency awards. The winner will be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 16.

PRWeek Campaign of the Year

Candidates are the winners of the campaign awards, to be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 16.