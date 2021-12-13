News

Meta names Michelle Klein VP of global business marketing

She will be responsible for developing and executing global marketing strategy for Meta for Business and its ads solutions.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 11 minutes ago

Michelle Klein, VP of global business marketing at Meta
Facebook’s parent company Meta has appointed Michelle Klein as VP of global business marketing, the company said in a blog post. She is set to start in January.

Klein had been filling the role on an interim basis since the summer, after Mark D’Arcy left the position. 

She will be responsible for “driving the narrative around Meta for business” and its ads and partnerships solutions, a company spokesperson told Campaign US. 

Klein will oversee a team of 800 employees globally on the development and execution of Meta’s global marketing strategy. She will report to Marne Levine, chief business officer at Meta. 

“I’m looking forward to being able to focus even more on helping businesses and partners to thrive today and through the next evolution of social technologies and digital connections,” Klein said in a Facebook post. “There is so much more work to be done as we pioneer the next frontier of opportunity, and I couldn’t be more energized to get started.”

Klein’s prior role, global VP of customer and business marketing, will look for an internal or external replacement starting in “the next few days,” a spokesperson said. In the interim, Stan Wang, director of partnerships marketing and global customer marketing, and Chloe Lim, director of global customer marketing, APAC, will fill the role. 

“Over the last seven years at Meta, it has been incredible to see the passion [Michelle has] for enabling social and economic opportunity and for supporting our partners around the world,” Levine commented on Klein’s post. “I know that [her] marketing experience at iconic brands like Diageo, British Airways, Orient Express, Armani, and the Sydney Morning Herald will be so important in this next chapter, and I’m excited for what [her] leadership will mean for our partners, our teams, and our business.” 

Facebook has seen a flurry of executive changes over the past year, as it grapples with ongoing issues regarding its platform. In addition to D’Arcy, who left in August, head of the Facebook app, Fidji Simo, left to become CEO of Instacart in June. Shortly after Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s VP of global business, joined the grocery delivery company as president for a short stint before announcing her departure last week. 

Other major executive shifts at Facebook in the past year include David Fischer, chief revenue officer, who announced his departure in May; Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer, who said he would leave the company in September; and Asha Sharma, VP of product, who left for Instacart in February.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

