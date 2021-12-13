Ours is an age in which purpose, ESG, holistic well-being and related matters mean more than they ever have. Many agree that today’s youth is driving this. As such, that young talent is helping shape all aspects of the organization in ways they never have before.
This makes every decision pertaining to the Gen-Z members of your team, prospective and current, increasingly important. It also should increase the areas in which managers appreciate everything these young leaders bring to the table.
During this podcast, Candace Steele Flippin, SVP and CCO at Acuity Brands, discusses Gen-Z’s shifting expectations around rewards, recognition and mastery of skills.
Kristie Kuhl, managing partner and global health practice leader at FINN Partners, delves deep into what younger professionals are bringing to the table from a creative standpoint.
Meanwhile, FINN Partners AAE Ravneet Dhamrait, one of the agency’s talented Gen-Z staffers, sheds light on some of the most common misperceptions many managers tend to have about her generation.
Of course, recruiting Gen-Z talent, especially straight out of school, is always tricky because there is a limited track record by which to gauge them.
Our trio of leaders tackle these topics – and much more – during this podcast moderated by PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome and encourage you to listen in.