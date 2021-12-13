News

Offbeat Media launches Virtual Clubhouse

The platform will help it replicate in-office culture while employees work from home.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

All Offbeat employees received a VR headset. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Offbeat Media Group is making it easier for its employees to connect remotely with the launch of Virtual Clubhouse.

Virtual Clubhouse is launching this month for Offbeat employees. The company built the virtual campus as a response to work-from-home policies resulting from the pandemic as companies have struggled to replicate team culture digitally.

Offbeat said in a statement that it was seeking a way for employees across the country to connect and hang out. The Clubhouse has interactive offerings, starting with a launch concert, and it could also be used for events such as virtual happy hours.

The tool was designed with the help of world builder VR Chat. Each Offbeat employee was sent an Oculus Quest 2 headset and given the opportunity to design hangout spaces within the digital world, collaborate and host their own social gatherings.

Offbeat has a range of offerings for its users, including innovative social activations, meme marketing, custom sound creation and virtual influencer creation. It counts Netflix, Universal Music Group, Twitch, TikTok, McDonald's and Diageo among its clients.

