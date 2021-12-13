Next 15 reports organic growth of 26 per cent in Q3

Next 15 – which owns PR agencies Archetype, MBooth, The Outcast Agency, The Brandwidth Group and Publitek – said it saw "very encouraging performances across all segments and geographies".

Organic revenue growth across the first nine months of 2021 was 24 per cent, following growth of 29 per cent in the second quarter and 17 per cent in Q1.

In a trading statement released this morning, the company said overall revenue growth, which includes acquisitions, was 38 per cent in the third quarter and 34 per cent across the nine months.

Next 15 said trading has continued to be ahead of management expectations and has been helped by the strength of the US dollar. "This strong performance has continued into our fourth quarter and is driving results ahead of market expectations.

"The performance has been strong across all four areas of the group, with each segment showing organic revenue growth of at least 15 per cent in the first nine months of our financial year. Customer Delivery and Business Transformation have continued to be the fastest-growing segments, while Customer Insight and Customer Engagement segments have shown a welcome recovery from COVID-impacted performances in the prior year."

Next 15 chief executive Tim Dyson said: “We’re delighted to see such a strong performance across the group and take it as further confirmation that we have assembled an impressive array of specialists. Our strong revenue momentum is testament to demand for our wide range of growth-enhancing services at a time of challenge and disruption across industries. It remains our priority to accelerate investment in talent and product development to continue to innovate for clients and drive longer-term growth.”